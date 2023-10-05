How We Caged Osimhen, Real Madrid Coach Reveals

Real Madrid’s coach, Carlo Ancelotti, revealed how his team contained Victor Osimhen during their match against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage at the Diego Maradona Stadium on Tuesday.

Osimhen, who had scored in his previous two Serie A games, was expected to be a formidable player for Napoli, but he was met with constant surveillance by two defenders from Real Madrid.

Despite winning a penalty for Napoli’s second goal, the Super Eagles striker was unable to secure a win for his team as Real Madrid emerged victorious with a 3-2 away win.

During the post-match press conference, Ancelotti confirmed that it was necessary to double-mark a player of Osimhen’s calibre, but he did not confirm whether former Chelsea defender Rudiger was specifically deployed to man-mark Osimhen during the game.

“We wanted to be two against one with him (Osimhen); the central defenders did very well and didn’t give him any space behind them.” He further added, “Against Osimhen, it’s difficult not to suffer, especially on aerial balls, but we did well.”

Osimhen, who netted five goals in the UEFA Champions League last term, was a key factor in Napoli’s historic journey to the quarterfinal stage.