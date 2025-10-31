A sergeant at arms and mace bearer in the House of Representatives, Mr Aku Jethro on Friday revealed how coordinated intelligence networking helped them guard against possible snatching of the House of Representatives’ mace while he served as its bearer.

Jethro, who had committed about 33 years to service of the National Assembly, bearing the mace of the House of Representatives for the better part of the period told journalists on the sidelines of a send forth party by his colleagues in his honour, that it was not easy but with the understanding and support of his colleagues, they sailed through even the most turbulent times.

“It’s just an intelligence network. We are able, I would say, staff that are working closely with me or that worked closely with me during that time had an intelligence network you know, we sized the chamber if there are feelers that something is about to happen, we mobilize, and we strategize.

“The politicians too will know that yes, these people are not taking things

for granted even though, even though sometimes there is pressure.

“But notwithstanding, we’re equal to the task in the House of Representatives.

“We are always ready to protect the mace and we’ve been protecting it all this while.

“Even though there are pressures, I tend to admit, severally, that through our collaborative effort within the staff in the chamber, sergeant at armed staff, we always overcome all these things. It’s just collaboration and intelligence”, he said.

He said his decades of experience in the parliament has shown that, the politicians may be doing their best but much was still required.

“We have three arms of government, and they’re supposed to check each other. They are doing their best, but then, we still expect that they should do more than what they are doing,” he said.

He added, “I’ll greatly miss you, but I can never forget you. I know I’m leaving you in capable hands.”

A member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State, Hon. Daniel Asama, in his tribute commended Jethro for his qualities and dedication, saying he was presented with an award plaque of honour for his “Meritorious Service.”

According to Asama, the retiree was a person dedicated to his role with all seriousness.

“Jethro doesn’t talk to anybody when he’s carrying the mace until he’s is done before he will greet anybody. I have worked in the Plateau State House of Assembly before, so I know what the mace means, ” he said.