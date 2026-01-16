How We Arrest 2, 500 Suspects In One Year – Ondo Police

The Ondo State Police Command has explained the synergy between it and other security agencies that led to the arrest of 2,500 suspected criminals and the prosecution of hundreds in one year.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, said the synergy between the command, the Department of State Security (DSS), the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Southwest Security Network codenamed Amotekun, and non-state actors, including local hunters, helped in the arrest of the suspects.

Giving the scorecard of the command in the last year, Lawal said over 2,500 suspects were arrested in connection with murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, vandalism, theft cases, and unlawful possession of hard drugs.

Lawal said 50 suspects were nabbed for murder, 49 Armed Robbers, 85 for Kidnapping, 407 for vandalising and stealing, and 365 were apprehended for cultism.

Lawal noted that the successes recorded were collective efforts and support of the Inspector General of Police and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, commending the collaboration of other security agencies in achieving a relatively peaceful Ondo state last year.

The Police Commissioner disclosed that a substantial number of personnel were trained in advanced intelligence gathering and analysis, pointing out that the training equipped officers with modern techniques to support proactive policing, early threat detection, and informed operational decision-making.

The Police Boss said the Command also conducted specialised training for one hundred and fifty members of the Owo Security Network, a community-based vigilante group committed to working both overtly and covertly with the Police to strengthen the State’s security architecture.

According to him, most of the suspects were still facing prosecution at various courts of law in the state.

Lawal said the collective efforts have contributed significantly to a safer environment and a measurable decline in high-impact crimes, thereby creating conditions. conducive to sustainable social and economic development. Security remains a collective responsibility, and the Ondo State Police Command urges citizens to continue supporting our ongoing efforts by providing credible and actionable information that will help prevent crimes before they occur.

Lawal said, “A substantial number of personnel were trained in advanced intelligence gathering and analysis. This training equipped officers with modern techniques to support proactive policing, early threat detection, and informed operational decision-making

“Furthermore, the Command conducted specialised training for approximately one hundred and fifty (150) members of the Owo Security Network (OSN), a community-based vigilante group committed to working both overtly and covertly with the Police to strengthen the State’s security architecture

“These initiatives form part of a broader and continuous capacity-building framework aimed at enhancing professionalism, inter-agency collaboration, and operational efficiency. Additional training programmes are scheduled to be implemented in the coming months.

“While reflecting soberly on the year under review, the Command remembers with a deep sense of loss the officers who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty. We lost some personnel during active service in the course of the year.

“They were gallant, dedicated, and courageous officers whose sacrifices will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families, and we pray that God grants them eternal rest and the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss

“I wish to reassure the good people of Ondo State of our unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property. The Command remains resolute in consolidating these gains and will not relent in its fight against crime in all its forms”