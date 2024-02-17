How We Are Changing Perception of People About Local Governments in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, by Oshinowo

The Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, Mayor Dele Oshinowo, is embarking on projects that even some state governments fear to venture into. In this interview, Oshinowo speaks on why he is embarking on massive housing projects for his people and some other people-oriented projects, while saying that the federal and state governments in Nigeria would not achieve much without the support of local governments. Oshinowo spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI. Excerpts:

Can you tell us about your activities in the local government, especially your housing projects?

We recently commissioned housing estates in Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), which is the first of its kind in any local government in Nigeria. We actually commissioned 101 units and we are about to commission another estate, which is about 170 units, which comprises two estates; Raymond Estate and Sterling Heights Estate in the same location. The purpose of this is for us to provide houses for our people. This is what we have been doing. When we came on board, we felt that how can we change the narratives. In the past, people said that local government is a place where they only do empowerments and all that, they don’t see us contributing to national development as such. So, we realised that there was a deficit in the housing sector. We looked at our comparative advantage and we realised that we have hectares of land lying fallow and people were taking advantage of that land and urchins were using the place as it was a den of criminals then. So, we decided to come up with housing estates there.

This was actually started by our predecessor in office, Hon. Yetunde Arobieke. She was the one that demolished the old Akanimodo Market. So on coming on board, I decided to set up a Property and Investment Board supported by a legislative bye-law and we decided to appoint seasoned administrators, people who have knowledge in real estate to be the Chairman, and board members. We took a lot of time to design the concept and we approached the state government through Governor Babajide Ssnwo-Olu to assist us on the project. On the day of inauguration, Governor Sanwo-Olu mentioned the support he gave us to actualise the project. We called developers and we signed an agreement with government on the development. Our LCDA is the first to do this in Nigeria.

What were the reasons for the housing projects in the LCDA?

The primary aim of electing us is to come and serve the people and I don’t have any choice than to provide them with basic amenities and what is necessary. Also, I should think outside the box to change the narratives. If you look at what is happening in the western world you would see that the local government is the center of development. We need to think outside the box and come up with projects or developmental programmes that would change the narratives that people would see and know that they have elected the right people.

We are aware of the finances available to a local government, are you saying that there would be no liability in terms of finances, when you leave office?

I can boldly say that Agboyi-Ketu LCDA doesn’t have any financial liability. I am not saying that there is anything wrong with taking facilities from a bank, but we are prudent with the way we spend our resources. It’s very important to know that Agboyi-Ketu LCDA is not indebted to anyone. Since I came on board, I didn’t go to any bank to take loan. We are strategically positioned such that we believe that whatever we want to do let’s save for it and let’s start now. On the housing development, it’s a PPP project, it’s an equity participation project. But there is a drive, it’s something that we wanted to do. For us to achieve this, we had to pay professionals. We set up a Property Management Board to manage our assets, which have been generating resources and funds for us. We use part of the funds we generate with our allocations from the federal government to develop our community.