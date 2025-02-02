How we addressed distribution, marketing of Nigeria’s off-grid market – Lumos co-founder, Nir Marom

Share

Nir Marom is the co-founder and president of Lumos Global Limited, an off-grid solar provider operating in Nigeria; combining years of experience from the telecom and renewable energy sectors, the company now provides affordable, reliable, and clean solar energy to customers in Nigeria and some West Africa countries, in collaboration with mobile network operators, using an innovative pay-as-you-go model. In this interview with journalists in Lagos, Marom says their partnership with MTN helped address distribution and marketing of Nigeria’s off-grid market. PAUL OGBUOKIRI brings the excerpts

What is the toughest situation you’ve found yourself in as a business owner?

The process your company goes through as it graduates from a start-up to a fully-fledged business is a much bigger challenge than I had anticipated. There is a very difficult skill set between getting a project and company off the ground – making an idea a reality – to running a growing business. It has many different demands, requires different skills and a very different management style.

Ultimately though, the biggest challenge I face is also why I started this company in the first place: how do you bring power to 1.3 billion of the world’s poorest people who don’t have access to electricity?

People left behind by the conventional grid tend to be tricky for businesses to reach, to communicate with, and to service.

We overcame this by partnering with other organisations, leveraging their strengths in respective areas. We know that MTN has better billing, payment and sales systems in Nigeria than we do – and they know that we make better solar systems. This is the future of business and it’s working for us right now. We just celebrated reaching our 200,000th customer in Nigeria.

Lumos is collaborating with MTN, Nigeria’s biggest mobile phone operator. How does this partnership work?

When Lumos was founded we needed to quickly identify the best way to go to market. We knew that we could finance and manufacture the solar home systems, but as a start-up we needed a retail network in order to reach people in their homes. With the mobile revolution still playing out right across Africa, we realized the potential of mobile operators and started engagement with MTN Nigeria, the country’s largest provider. The MTN network provides us with an incredible reach into our key target markets.

The partnership is actually remarkably simple. Lumos finances and manufactures the solar home systems and sends them to Nigeria. In Nigeria, MTN is responsible for the distribution, the marketing and the sales of the system. Lumos takes advantage of MTN’s vast supply chain network and branding opportunities while MTN receives a small portion of the money that customers are paying for the electricity services that Lumos provides.

One of the unique aspects of this partnership is that we have developed a “telco-grid billing system” by aligning our services with MTN’s airtime billing system. The biggest advantage here is that customers don’t need any third party applications. Aside from giving our payment, billing and distribution systems a competitive advantage, the partnership with MTN also makes the service easy to use for the customer.

What are the lessons learnt partnering with a mobile operator for pay-as-you-go?

First, with the right partner, you get access to 100 per cent of the market. Most of our competitors in the pay-go industry bill their customers using mobile money. Yet whilst not everyone has access to mobile money, everyone has airtime. Therefore, Lumos is able to reach everyone who needs the service.

There is no better marketing and distribution machine on the continent than phone companies. MTN Nigeria is best in class in this regard.

For consumers, solar is still a relatively new product. Market and product education are hugely important and our staff supported by MTN‘s network have been able to explain the benefits.

Last but not the least is that financing is always a challenge, not only on the company but also on the consumer level. On a company level this is probably the biggest hurdle facing the industry as it takes off. On the consumer level, pay-as-you-go companies have to do a good job of understanding exactly who their targeted clients are and to tailor the product to those who need it but also to those who can afford it.

Do you think that pay-as-you-go models have the potential to provide universal access to energy at scale?

It’s clear to me that we are seeing a mobile revolution in energy access, in the same way that the mobile revolution swept telecoms about two decade ago. This has huge potential to make real indents in the vast numbers of people across the developing world that have little or no access to electricity.

The grid has not expanded fast enough over the past 30 years to reach the 600 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa without access to electricity. There is no reason to think that it will expand quickly enough in the future. Nor will focusing on high solar, geothermal or wind farms solve the problem. These technologies can add to the capacity but not necessarily to the connection of rural households.

Where do you see the biggest growth opportunities for Lumos going forward?

MTN estimates that Lumos’ potential market within the next five years is around 10 million households in Nigeria. Yet with 600 million people across the continent without access to electricity it is just a drop in the ocean. Therefore, while Nigeria will remain a key market for us, we are keen to expand into other geographies, both in Africa and South East Asia.

As a technology company, we also want to continue to invest in innovating our product and our value proposition, ensuring we stay ahead of the curve and have the best equipment.

How has the US$34 million funding from U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) helped you upscale off grid solar systems installing in Nigeria?

Lumos Global received US$35 million from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to expand our off-grid solar home systems installation project, which will see 160,000 new solar home kits benefiting nearly one million people.

The DFC funding will empower many Nigerians to seize the numerous opportunities that come with access to affordable and reliable power. Access to energy is the foundation for a high quality of life, good healthcare, education, and increased income. Our ultimate goal at Lumos is to provide power to everyone.

Mini and microgrid business models aren’t fully scalable in the country, and hence ineffective in meeting West Africa’s electricity demand. Some investors are looking at large-scale deployments, which would be a better alternative to lighting up a larger population, but they all take a huge amount of time.

From an economic perspective, investing in solar will unlock Africa’s potential for growth, generating more revenue. This is one of the reasons why DFC has been generously funding solar solutions in sub-Saharan Africa with the hope of improving living standards and delivering a prosperous economy.

What is your vision for Lumos Global having expanded from a start-up to a fully-fledged company?

We want to take off-grid solar to the rest of the world. We believe we are at the beginning of a global revolution, akin to the one ongoing in mobile communications. With costs coming down and more and more people in the developing world becoming able to access affordable, reliable, clean electricity, we are ready to lead that mobile energy revolution.

We also have ambitions to create even smarter solar panels. We can already communicate with our customers through our panels and increase efficiency of the service. The next few years are going to see a revolution in the way we consume energy.

