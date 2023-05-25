How Warri, Abuja Stood Still For Heineken ‘Cheers To All Fans’ Campaign

Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the oil-rich city of Warri were pumped up with excitement as the Heineken ‘Cheers to All Fans Campaign train made a big splash in the two cities. With fans across the world already eager to know the finalists in this season’s Champions League, Heineken made the passionate fans in Abuja and Warri have something extra to look forward to.

In the end, it was a spectacular show, on and off the pitch for the fans and loyal Heineken consumers who thronged the De Clouds Lounge in Warri and then the Papiees Meatro in the heart of Abuja. In Warri, the attention was on the Milan derby, where Inter were looking to complete a double over their city rivals while AC Milan on their part were hoping to turn the tables after a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

Most fans on the night in Warri were neutral; unanimously wishing the better side to pick the ticket and that better side turned out to be Inter who won the second leg again. Laturo Martinez got the goal that saw Inter progress on a 3-0 aggregate scoreline and end their 13-year wait for a chance in the Champions League final. As jubilant Inter fans partied into the night at San Siro, it was the same festive atmosphere in Warri as Heineken pumped up the excitement for the fans who all gushed over the unique viewing experience.

‘Cheers To All Fans’ as preached by Heineken was evident as there was a high turnout of female football enthusiasts who commended the Premium brand for their deliberate inclusivity drive