How Wanted Cultist Who Killed 2 Policemen, Was Arrested In Lagos

Notorious suspect arrested

A 31-year-old suspected notorious Eiye cultist who allegedly killed a policeman and went away with the rifle in Emuren junction, Ikorodu area of Lagos State has been arrested. The wanted suspect, Monday Alfred, it was learnt also killed a policeman in 2015 and also escaped with his rifle and had since been declared wanted by the police for the murders.

The last offence that nailed him was the two human hands found in is possession at Imota area of Ikorodu and the suspect was arrested when he was going with one of his gang to deliver the hands to a buyer. Two other gang members were arrested, including Laitan Apanpa, alias Emir and Oluwo Sulaiman, who were claimed to be working for a popular land grabber in Ikorodu, and alleged to have killed many people for their boss over land’s matter within Ikorodu and its environs.

Apanpa was said to have escaped from the cell at the Police Command during the #endSARS crisis for a case of murder when he was detained there. The Police source said Alfred is a notorious cultist, who had killed policemen in two different occasions and his style of operation was to escape with their rifles after the act, he is a daredevil cultist who is on the wanted list of the Police command since 2015 before he was finally nabbed at Imota.

“He is the second in command of Eiye cult group in Ikorodu and he is also working for one Sulaiman a.k.a Popo Olomi and the said Popo is also working for a popular land grabber in Ikorodu who used them to grab innocent peoples’ land in the area.

“The Popo Olomi who is now at large, is also on the wanted lists of the command over his criminal activities. We are after him and by God’s grace we will get him arrested. They have killed alot of people over land for their paymaster, who have no value for human life,” the source said. The two gang members were arrested in Ikorodu and Imota after a serious manhunt for them by the police operatives of the command.

It was gathered that the deceased policeman and his colleagues were on duty at Emuren junction along Itokin road when they were attacked by the suspected cultist and his gang. One of the deceased policeman was until the incident attached to Imota Divisional Police Station.

The cult members were said to have taken the policemen unaware, when they opened fire on them and injured, but the deceased was fatally injured. “The policeman died before he could be rushed to the hospital, but the cult members in Emuren have become untouchable.

It is the popular land grabber in Ikorodu they are working for, he is the one giving them courage in what they are doing, because if not him they won’t be attacking people at will.” Residents of parts of Ikorodu described the attack on the policemen as a new height in the activities of cult members in Ikorodu and neighbouring Ogun State.

Residents complain of cultist

A resident, who pleaded anonymity said cult members have been on the rampage in recent times in Ikorodu and it’s environ. According to him, “No fewer than 20 persons have been killed by these cult members who have become tools for land grabbers.

These cultists have been traced to Emuren many times in the past, but they have continued to terrorise the residents. “I learnt that the policemen went to Emuren recently to look for the cultists. They should constantly raid the town and flush the criminals out before it is too late, because they are threat to everyone in the community.”

How two human hands implicated him

Meanwhile, on May 19, Alfred was arrested over alleged possession of two human hands, while Apanpa escaped. The suspect, it was learnt was arrested by a police patrol team from Imota Division, along Ori- Okuta Old Shagamu Road, Imota area of the state.

It was also gathered that when the police detectives noticed the attitude of the two young men who were on motorbike with registration number JBG 276 VU, and they were on top speed heading towards Shagamu from Imota, the patrol team suspected them.

When the hoodlums sighted the policemen and they tried to escape they were flagged down, instead one of them jumped down from the bike and ran into the bush and escaped. The policemen gave them a hot chase, which led to the arrest of Alfred of Isale-Aye Araromi Imota, who was the motorcycle rider.

During the search on the black sack found with them on the bike, two cut hands suspected to be human parts, were found in a liquid suspected to be alcohol in a plastic bucket which they used to preserve it from getting rotten.

The arrest of Afred led police to the pickup of other two members of the gangs who were at large, and they confessed to the crime that they had earlier committed before they were arrested. Some of the following items were recovered from the suspects which includes; a motorcycle, one Tecno and one Vivo handset phones.

Firearms recovered from three cultists

In a similar vein, three suspected cultists brandishing weapons and suspected to be planning an attack on rival cult members in Ikorodu have been arrested. The suspects identified as Ridwan Akibu 28, Farouk Kareem 22, Damilare Ige 30, were arrested on May 5, after receiving a credible intelligence about the suspects who were planning to cause mayhem.

The suspects during interrogation confessed to being active members of Aiye Confraternity and also involved in the killing of rival cult group members and innocent residents during cult related clashes.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa assured residents of the state that the command would continue to do everything operationally possible to ensure that crime and criminality would be brought to the barest minimum in the state. He, however, said efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members and recover more of their operational arms.