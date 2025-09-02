How Varsity Redefines Media, Communication Education

School’s answer to Nigeria’s growing needs for media professionals -Fellows

SMC’s commitment to ethical communication stands as its distinctive feature -Staff

INNOVATION To align its education with the 21st century needs, Pan-African University through its unique content delivery is shaping and redefining media education and communication and the future of Africa media

A revolution that will redefine Media Education in Nigeria and shape Africa’s media future is quietly unfolding at Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), School of Media and Communication (SMC).

The School stands as a beacon of academic excellence and ethical journalism, transforming the landscape of African media through its innovative approach to professional education.

With the unfolding revolution, the interlude of educative music spiced it up, the myriad of case studies from his own personal experiences as well as the intermittent reference to the happenings in the society, especially politics made the courses and lectures unique.

Without going back to the note, the lesson has continued to resonate in the memory of every fellow in the class. Leading the silent academic revolution, an Associate Professor of Management Communications, and Director, Public Sector Initiative, Lagos Business School, Dr Silk Ugwu Ogbu, is one of the facilitators and lecturers positioning the university ahead of others in Nigeria with their call-to-action lectures. Like others, Dr Silk, would engage every student in the class throughout his about four-hour lecture, which indeed is an Emotional Intelligence that could be related to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Silk is one of the lecturers at the university, who knows their onions when it comes to teaching: to educate learners, instruct students and to properly mentor the mentees. No doubt, the university’s School of Media and Communication, has deplored the best hands one can meet at the global level when it comes to teaching.

This is as they have laid the best standards for anyone who is lucky to attend the School, and no wonder the management has restricted the number of intakes every academic session, not because of insufficient facilities to take care of the students, but because they do not want to compromise the standards which is favourably competing with international standards. “In fact, I had once planned to have an international education. I gained admission into one of the foreign universities, but I could not afford the tuition fees.

My prayer was answered when I secured admission into PAU for the MTN MIP,” a MIP Fellow said. Yet, while narrating his experience, another Fellow stated: “When I got to SMC at PAU, my orientation changed completely, my experience was top notch. It is as if I have never been to a university before despite having my Master’s Degree in one of the top universities in Nigeria. PAU is a totally different experience of university education in terms of academics, learning environment, building structures, classroom setting, feeding and hospitality.

This is unbelievable, I can’t imagine having such a university in Nigeria.” Founded on the principle that media professionals carry the profound responsibility of shaping societal values and cultural life, SMC has emerged as Nigeria’s premier institution for media education, combining technical perfection with moral integrity to create a new generation of communication leaders.

Since its establishment, SMC has remained an answer to Nigeria’s growing needs for media professionals, who can navigate the complex interplay between information technology, cultural expression, and social responsibility. With the vision that extends beyond mere skill acquisition, the School seeks to develop complete communicators, who understand the power of their craft and wield it with wisdom, creativity, and respect for human dignity.

Visionary foundation

The story of SMC begins with the former Centre for Media and Communication (CMC), instituted in 2006 by the PanAtlantic University Council, having recognised the critical role of media and entertainment industries in shaping societal values and their growing contribution to the Nigerian economy.

The establishment of the School of Media and Communication was informed by the aspiration to train professionals, who would uphold the highest intellectual, ethical and professional values that promote creativity, critical knowledge, technical perfection, social responsibility, and the spirit of enterprise.

The school’s foundation coincided with a transformative period in African media, as digital technologies began democratising information while simultaneously challenging traditional ethical boundaries.

Therefore, at this crossroads, the School positioned itself as it committed to producing graduates who would not only master the technical aspects of their craft, but also navigate the complex moral questions that accompany media power. However, with the establishment in 2006, Centre for Media and Communication, it laid the groundwork for formal media education; while the School in 2012, partnered the University of Central Lancashire International on quality assurance.

In 2015, it got full accreditation of academic programmes recognition of meeting highest educational standards, and with this, the School introduced its PhD programmes in 2019, expanding to the highest level of media scholarship, while it later mounted a programme in BSc in Strategic Communication Response to evolving communication landscape in 2025.

It is clearer to me what the future of media is in relation to emerging technology

Academic programmes

The School of Media and Communication offers a comprehensive educational pathway that begins with undergraduate studies and progresses to the highest academic qualifications.

The Bachelor of Science Degree in Mass Communication provides students with a solid foundation in media theory and practice, while the newly introduced BSc in Strategic Communication addresses the evolving needs of the digital landscape.

This innovative programme blends theoretical foundations with hands-on training, preparing graduates for a digital-first world through case studies, internships, and collaborative projects with industry leaders. At the postgraduate level, SMC offers both full-time and part-time M.Sc programmes in Media and Communication, designed for professionals seeking to enhance their expertise while continuing their careers.

The PhD in Media and Communication, aims at producing doctorate holders who can be faculties in universities across Nigeria and beyond, while contributing to research excellence in Media Studies. Similarly, the professional nondegree programmes offered by the School, also deserve special mention for their role in bridging the gap between academia and industry.

The programmes, such as the MTNMIP (Media Innovation Programme), have earned accolades from participants for their transformative impact on professional capabilities. As one of the participants, my experience during this programme is like I have not attended schools before. Each of the modules is unique, profound, and practical; as the facilitators are well-experienced.

Mentors

The quality of any institution is ultimately measured by the quality of its educators, and in this regard, SMC stands apart. The school boasts of distinguished faculty members, comprising scholars and seasoned professionals with extensive international exposure.

Leading in this regard, is Dr Chike Mgbeadiche, the Programme Director for the MTN Media Innovation Programme of the School, who is a Senior Lecturer and Head of the Department of Communication, Media and Cultural Studies, where he teaches Critical Thinking and Cultural Analysis. Other notable faculty members are Prof Albert Alos (pioneer ViceChancellor of PAU), Prof Manuel Elegido (current Vice-Chancellor), Dr Joe Bel-Molokwu (former Executive Secretary of APCON), and Dr Ike Obiaya, among others.

The current Dean of the School, Dr Ikechukwu Obiaya, who was appointed to the position in March 2023, succeeding Dr Ngozi Okpara, who served as Acting Dean during the transition period, exemplifies the SMC’s commitment to excellence in education.

With a background in Media and Communication, Dr Obiaya has turned the school around to greater heights. A holder of Degrees in English and with a diverse practical background in the media, including work in broadcast and publishing, Obiaya, has also conducted studies on audience demographics and industry workers in the Nigerian film industry.

He previously served as the Director of PhD Programmes at the School of Media and Communication before his appointment as Dean. For the former Acting Dean of the School, Dr Okpara, she exemplified the SMC’s commitment to excellence in education.

With a background in Media and Communication and Educational Psychology, She teaches Professional Ethics in Media and Communication, Media, Human Person and Society, and Human Communication theory and practice. Her teaching philosophy centres on equipping students to become critical thinkers and ethical human persons, viewing the classroom as a collaborative space where students build understandings through individual presentations and group discussions.

Okpara’s research interests reflect the school’s engagement with contemporary media issues, including media and communication ethics, the impact of digital media literacy on human communication, verbal and nonverbal communication of deception in the era of social media, and the ethics of artificial intelligence and robotics. Her work demonstrates how SMC faculty remain at the forefront of media scholarship while addressing pressing ethical questions in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

The faculty is further enriched by a galaxy of Visiting Professors from leading universities worldwide, particularly Africans in the Diaspora, such as Prof Onookome Okome (University of Alberta, Canada), Dr Hyginus Ekwuazi (University of Ibadan), and Prof Amiso George (Texas Christian University). This international perspective ensures that SMC students receive education that meets global standards, while remaining relevant to the African context.

Enduring legacy

The story of SMC would not be complete without honouring the memory of its founding Dean, late Prof Emevwo Anselm Biakolo, whose vision and leadership shaped the School’s formative years. Prof Biakolo, who died in 2024, was more than an academic administrator; he was a scholar, mentor, and passionate advocate for family and human development whose legacy continues to inspire those whose lives he touched.

As the founding dean, Biakolo played a pivotal role in establishing the School’s academic direction and ethical foundation. His approach to media education combined intellectual rigour with humanistic values, recognising that technical skills without moral compass could do more harm than good in the media landscape. This balanced vision continues to inform SMC’s educational philosophy long after his passing.

Besides, under Biakolo’s leadership, SMC established its reputation for excellence and began building the international partnerships that would later strengthen its programmes. His commitment to creating an institution that would serve Nigeria’s developmental needs while meeting international standards, set SMC on its path to becoming the leading school of media and communication in the country.

Industry connections

Meanwhile, what sets SMC apart from many academic institutions is its deep integration with industry practices and demands. The school has established robust partnerships with leading national and international organisations, including Samsung, DFID, British Council, Coca-Cola, and MTN.

These collaborations provide students with opportunities for hands-on learning and professional networking that prove invaluable as they launch their careers. SMC’s industry connections facilitate a continuous exchange between theory and practice, with professionals from various media fields regularly visiting the campus to share their insights with students.

For instance, Mrs Edafe Onoriode, Communication Director at SKOT, recently delivered a compelling lecture to students, while renowned filmmaker Mr Obi Emelonye (known for works such as ‘The Mirror Boy’) shared his expertise with the SMC community.

The School’s professional programmes are specifically designed to meet industry needs, offering training that enhances the skills of working professionals. These programmes have earned acclaim from participants across various sectors.

One participant in the MTN-MIP programme remarked: “The MTN MIP has been an expository six-months of really knowing what we thought we knew. Now, I understand better what 5G, Metaverse, IOTs, Blockchain, among others are, courtesy of this programme. It is clearer to me what the future of media is in relation to emerging technology.”

Ethical foundation

However, in an era of misinformation and ethical challenges in the media, SMC’s commitment to ethical communication stands as one of its most distinctive features.

The School strives to reflect the Christian identity of PanAtlantic University by ensuring that its teaching and research reflect the Christian conception of the human person and society, manifested in the recognition of the dignity of every person and concern for the good of society.

This ethical framework draws inspiration from the teachings of Saint Josemaría Escrivá, the founder of Opus Dei, emphasising the dignity of work, unity of life, and freedom in line with responsibility.

Importantly, while drawing on this spiritual foundation, SMC fully respects the freedom of individual consciences and is open to people of all creeds, races, and social conditions. The emphasis on ethics is not merely theoretical but integrated throughout the curriculum.

Courses such as “Professional Ethics in Media and Communication” and “Media, Human Person and Society” directly address the moral dimensions of media practice, preparing students to navigate the complex ethical challenges they will face in their careers.

Media education future

As SMC continues to evolve, it remains committed to its founding principles, while adapting to the rapidly changing media landscape. The introduction of new programmes such as the B.Sc in Strategic Communication demonstrates the school’s responsiveness to industry developments.

The recent matriculation of the 2025 Class represents another step in SMC’s “transformative journey” as it welcomes “a new class of change makers ready to shape the future.”

The school’s investment in research centres such as the Nollywood Studies Centre, the GfK International Centre for Market and Social Research, and the Centre for Leadership in Journalism (CLeJ) ensures that it will continue to contribute to knowledge production in media and communication studies.

These centres provide platforms for inter-disciplinary research that addresses Africa’s unique media challenges, while engaging with global conversations. International partnerships with institutions like the University of Central Lancashire, which pioneered journalism studies in 1897; and the University of Navarra, ensure that SMC maintains the highest international quality standards while developing its distinct African perspective on media education.

Legacy

The School of Media and Communication of Pan-Atlantic University has established itself more than an educational institution: it is a crucible where media leaders are formed.

By combining technical excellence with ethical formation, theoretical knowledge with practical application, and global standards with African relevance, SMC has created a unique educational model that addresses the profound needs of Nigeria’s and Africa’s media landscapes. As the media world continues to undergo radical transformations driven by technological change, the need for the kind of education SMC provides becomes increasingly urgent.

The school’s graduates enter the field not merely with skills but with vision and purpose, prepared to create media content that enlightens rather than manipulates, that builds up rather than tears down, and that serves the common good while respecting human dignity.

One of the students recalled: “My outlook on life, relationship and leadership skills applications have changed for the better” through SMC’s programmes, we see the ultimate measure of the school’s impact.

“It is not merely producing media professionals, but forming individuals who will use their communication skills to make a positive difference in the world, a fitting tribute to the vision of its founding dean and a promise of continued relevance in the years to come.”