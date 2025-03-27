How Varsities Can Become World Class Institutions –Don

Share

For mer Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Adebisi Balogun, has advocated visionary leadership and responsible governance as critical in redefining the future of Nigerian public universities and make them become worldclass institutions for global relevance.

The professor emeritus stated this on Tuesday while delivering the 29th convocation lecture of the Ekiti state University, EKSU, AdoEkiti.

The lecture was titled: Leadership, Governance, and the Performance of Public Universities in Nigeria. Balogun who alerted that the future belongs to those who invested in knowledge, urged relevant stakeholders to rise to the challenge of the establishment of universities with a focus on national and global interest.

He said: “As I congratulate you on this achievement, the journey to earn a degree has come to a temporary halt. Temporary, because the world is a great teacher so you will learn more things but you may not be certificated.

“Show love to all and do not put anybody down. When you show love, love and grace comes back to you. Do not forget the aspect of prayers because prayer is the key.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

