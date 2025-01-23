How US’ Withdrawal From WHO Could Affect Nigeria –Stakeholders

Share

Health experts and stakeholders in Nigeria yesterday warned that the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO) could significantly affect Nigeria’s health sector and global health security.

The stakeholders, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), bemoaned the development. Dr Daniel Adakole, a public health expert, described the decision as a major setback for global health efforts, particularly for low- and middle-income countries like Nigeria.

He said: “The WHO is one of the largest facilitators of health programmes in Nigeria, from polio eradication to disease surveillance systems.

“The US withdrawal means reduced funding, which could destabilise critical interventions, especially in rural and underserved areas.”

Nigeria has been a major beneficiary of WHO-supported programmes, including its fight against polio, malaria, and HIV/AIDS. Dr Mercy Takpa, a Peadiatrician, highlighted how the US funding had bolstered immunisation programmes.

“The WHO, with U.S. support, played a pivotal role in helping Nigeria to eradicate wild polio in 2020.

“A reduction in funding might slow down ongoing efforts to maintain polio-free certification, address vaccine-preventable diseases, and achieve universal health coverage,” Takpa said.

According to her, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) heavily supported by the US contributions to WHO, is already facing funding uncertainties.

“This could lead to a resurgence of diseases that we have worked hard to control,” she said. Dr Mojisola Akanji, a Virlogist, said the decision came at a time when global health systems were still grappling with the aftermath of COVID-19. Akanji said: “Without the US, WHO’s ability to coordinate international pandemic preparedness will be diminished.

“For Nigeria, this means delayed access to critical resources like vaccines, technical expertise, and early warning systems for emerging diseases.”

