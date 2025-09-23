How UNILAG Faculty President Drowned At Lagos Beach – Witness

Following the infodemic surrounding the tragic death of a final year student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and President of the Faculty of Education, Balogun Damilola, sources privy to the development have narrated the incident.

New Telegraph gathered that Damilola, who passed away at the Ibeju Lekki beach, was scheduled to commence his teaching practice on Monday, as he was also president-elect of the Unilag Chapter, Nigerian Universities Education Students Association (NUESA).

However, on Thursday, September 18, the deceased visited the beach with other outgoing executive members for a handover get-together.

According to a close witness who preferred to remain unidentified, Damilola had gone to the shoreline by 2 pm, after a game of football, to get his pictures taken, when the dastardly incident occurred

The witness explained, “What happened was that the current president-elect and other members went for a get-together with the immediate past executive members.

“The new president-elect had served as vice president in the outgoing administration, so he joined them for the handover party.

“They went to Akodo in Idado, where they spent the night. By Thursday afternoon, only the president-elect, the general secretary, and the outgoing vice president were still around.

READ ALSO:

“Around 2 pm, after playing football, Balogun went towards the shoreline and asked the General Secretary to take pictures and videos of him.

“The General Secretary warned him that the ocean current was too strong, but Balogun insisted he wanted to ‘Enjoy the village life’ a little longer.

“At some point, the General Secretary left him at the shoreline because he could no longer withstand the waves.

“He only noticed from afar when locals began shouting that the president-elect was waving for help inside the water.”

The source revealed that local divers tried to find him to no avail, as the strong currents had him trapped.

New Telegraph gathered that after two days, his body was found at Museyo community, opposite the scene of the incident

The source further revealed, “The incident happened on Thursday. By Saturday morning, the Baale of the community alerted us that a body had been found at the shoreline. We confirmed it was him. He was buried that same evening in Museyo.”

Speaking on the incident, the Lagos State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Joint Campus Council, described Balogun as “a beacon of hope, an embodiment of courage, and a steadfast advocate for the rights and welfare of students.”

In a statement ratified by its Chairman and Spokesperson, Abdul-Raheem Abdul-Quadri and Ridwan Ajayi, the association noted, “He was a brave, strong, and dogged comrade, a shining light in the Lagos State student movement.

“He embodied resilience, dedication, and a genuine passion for service. He was a happy soul, a star with dreams as bright as dawn, and a leader committed to advancing the welfare and aspirations of Nigerian students.

“His life was marked by an uncommon dedication to service, a cheerful spirit, and a resolve that inspired everyone privileged to know him.

“In the prime of his journey, fate dealt us a devastating blow when the ocean claimed him. Yet even in his final moments, he remained who he had always been — a fighter.