How UK-Based Nigerian Man Cancelled Wedding Over N3.5m Bride Price List

A Nigerian man living in the UK has reportedly backed out of a marriage proposal due to an expensive and demanding traditional bride price list presented by the woman’s family.

The story, shared by social media user Princess Adeola on her X handle, highlights the man’s emotional turmoil and has stirred debates around cultural practices that might discourage potential suitors.

The bride price list, intended to honour the bride’s family, included various items such as drinks, livestock, clothing, and cash gifts for extended family members, amounting to approximately N3.5 million.

Despite being deeply committed to the woman and willing to take her abroad and fund her education, the man was heartbroken to discover that she supported her family’s demands, citing Nigeria’s economic challenges.

