How Udom Emmanuel Emerged 2024 LEEX Man Of The Year

Share

It is no longer news that the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, had been voted Man of the Year in the 2024 Leadership Excellence Awards (LEEX).

According to the organisers, Mr Emmanuel polled 1,460,388 votes to defeat, Chief Barth Nnaji, CEO, Geometric Power who got 861,976, while Otunba Michael Adenuga, Chairman, Globacom got 267,915 votes in the Man of the Year category.

Reportedly, in the 13-day nationwide poll, Adaora Umeoji, founder of Pink Breast Cancer Care Foundation, emerged Woman of the Year and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor of the Year in that category.

The Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu polled 437,528 votes to defeat the 298,344 votes garnered by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

Other results showed that Gov. Alex Otti of Abia got 286,235 and Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun polled 86,195.

Also on the winning train is Dr Adaora Umeoji who got 819, 543 votes to defeat Folorunso Alakija, GMD Rose of Sharon Group and Founder Flourish Africa Foundation (611,854); Sen. Aishatu Binani, Former Senator Adamawa Central (358,024) and Prof. Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor University of Calabar (306,814)

Notably, the Man and Woman of the Year awards are the most prestigious online media honours in the country, recognizing exceptional individuals who have made significant impacts.

Going down memory lane, the past four years’ winners include: Man of the Year:- 2023: Alhaji Abdul Rabiu- 2022: H.E. Peter Obi- 2021: Obi Cubana- 2020: Dr. Godwin Maduka

Woman of the Year:- 2023: Prof. Nnenna Oti- 2022: Dr. Betta Edu- 2021: H.E. Judith Amaechi- 2020: Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Significantly, these individuals have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence in their respective fields.

At the time of winding down of the competition, NAN reports had it that Mr. Udom Emmanuel, and the two other winners are among an esteemed group of 42 accomplished Nigerians who emerged winners of the coveted LEEX awards.

Hence , Mr. Emmanuel and others will be presented with the awards at the upcoming 6th edition of the awards ceremony which honours exceptional leaders and change-makers in various fields.

According to the organisers, the highly coveted award, endorsed by the African Union and the African Film Institute, will be presented at the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Banquet Hall, Abuja in a grand ceremony on Nov. 2.

Awards of this magnitude honour achievement of diverse backgrounds, and recipients are celebrated for their positive impacts on others and the world around them.

Share

Please follow and like us: