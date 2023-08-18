How Tunde Ednut Shot Me To Limelight – Kuye Adegoke ‘Egungun

Fast-rising content creator, Kuye Adegoke ‘Egungun’ in a recent chat with media men gave accolades to famous Tunde Ednut for using his platforms to give him that push that has made his brand a household name.

Recalling his encounter with Ednut, Egungun disclosed that in the cause of pushing his brand to the world to reckon with, he had posted several contents on his social media page ranging from the ‘Chest Dance’ Egungun costume followed by the Egungun fish video that suddenly went viral with Mr Ednut giving me a post slot on his verified Instagram handle.

He said ‘Ever since that kind gesture from Ednut, the love on the street has been massive because I knew a lot of budding content creators like me that have been praying for post slots on Ednut page and I got it for free on a platter of Gold. I can only continue to pray for him because that step has opened doors for me.

Speaking on the competition amongst several content creators, Egungun divulged that he is not pressured as he believed he is the only ‘Egungun of Lagos’.