How Trump’s Second Coming Threatens Health Of Nigerian Women, Girls

As the second term administration of the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, gathers momentum concerns are mounting across the world, including among health and rights advocates in Nigeria at some of his policies.

At a recent webinar hosted by PAI, an international organisation that has spent six decades working to protect and advance sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) through advocacy, partnerships and the funding of change makers, experts have painted a troubling picture of what lies ahead for women and girls.

The event, titled: ‘Reflections on the First 100 Days of a Second Trump Administration,” highlighted proposed cuts to global health funding by the United States and the danger that such politically motivated decisions pose to access to contraception, safe delivery care, and reproductive health services for millions of women and girls across low and middle-income countries.

“We are looking at a proposed 60 per cent reduction in global health funding for the 2026 fiscal year,” said Nabeeha Kazi Hutchins, President and CEO of PAI.

Global gag

She noted that efforts are already underway to re-impose the Global Gag Rule and rescind $500 million previously committed to family planning.

The Global Gag Rule prevents foreign organisations receiving US global health assistance from providing information, referrals, or services for legal abortion or advocating for access to abortion services in their country — even with their own money.

These developments, Hutchins warned, would have severe consequences for communities that already struggle to access essential services. In Nigeria, these challenges are not abstract.

They are not distant policy issues; they are part of the daily reality faced by women and girls seeking basic reproductive health care.

According to the National Population Commission (NPC), the modern contraceptive prevalence rate (mCPR) for all women is about 17 per cent, which means 17 per cent of women of reproductive age in Nigeria are currently using a modern method of contraception.

This rate represents an increase from previous years but still falls short of the 27 per cent target set for 2030. The rate for married or women in a union is slightly higher at 21 per cent. In rural parts of the country, it is significantly lower. Clinics that offer family planning, antenatal care, and postabortion care rely heavily on donor funding, much of it from the US Over the years, states like Gombe, Bauchi, and Sokoto have seen modest improvements in reproductive health indicators thanks to foreign assistance programmes.

With the anticipated policy reversals, many fear that these gains may be reversed. Health officials in Kano State reported delays in contraceptive supply deliveries at primary healthcare c e n t re s, attributing it to disruptions in donorfunded programmes.

Commodity destruction and waste One of the most alarming revelations shared during the webinar came from PAI’s Senior Director of US Government Affairs, Rachael Clement, who referenced recent investigative reports, alleging that the US government is considering destroying a stockpile of contraceptive commodities simply because they carry the label: ‘Courtesy of the American People’.

According to Clement, branding concerns have been used as justification for withholding or destroying the supplies instead of re-labelling or transferring them.

She said attempts by other governments to purchase the products and repurpose them were turned down. “This is not about logistics. It’s about ideology,” she said. “It seems like cruelty has become the point.”

Craig Lasher, Senior Fellow for US Government Relations at PAI also voiced this concern. “If these commodities are destroyed, it would be a clear indication of hostility toward contraception itself—not just abortion,” he said.

Implications

In Nigeria, the impact of broken supply chains and delayed foreign assistance is already hitting ordinary women who rely on public clinics for reproductive care. In June, news agency reports confirmed that more than $11 million worth of USpurchased contraceptives—including condoms, pills, and implants are stuck in warehouses overseas and unavailable for delivery to countries like Nigeria.

These stockpiles, now endangered due to stalled shipments tied to US policy shifts, leave many women in Nigerian clinics without reliable access to essential reproductive health services. In conflictaffected areas of Borno and Adamawa states, reproductive health services for displaced women have come under pressure.

According to the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) May 2025 Nigeria Situation Report, only 6.6 per cent of the required funding for sexual and reproductive health had been received, forcing cutbacks in outreach and supplies.

Despite these setbacks, PAI and its partners say they are not retreating. Clement explained that the organisation continues to work with congressional offices in the US, submitting questions for the record, sharing real-time reports from country partners, and organising briefings to present field realities to lawmakers.

“When we bring real stories from places like Nigeria to policymakers, it helps challenge the sanitised version being presented by those who say these are routine audits,” Clement said. “Meanwhile, services are being suspended, re-started, and suspended again.”

Local solutions

Participants in the webinar agreed that the crisis presents an opportunity for African countries to rethink their overdependence on US funding.

While acknowledging that domestic health financing remains weak, Clement emphasised that there’s need for Nigeria and other countries to strengthen public health systems.

“We are calling for sustainable financing through debt relief, innovative funding mechanisms, and tax reform,” she said. “The goal is to build resilient systems that are not subject to the whims of any one foreign government.”

In Lagos, Professor Oliver Ezechi, Director of Research at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, recently described Nigeria’s maternal mortality crisis as “brutality at its finest.”

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum in May 2024, he said: “Every day, 145 women die in Nigeria from preventable pregnancy-related causes. We must shift from rhetoric to real investment in women’s health.”

The next few years will be critical for Nigeria’s reproductive health landscape. With threats to US funding and policy support looming large, the need for local advocacy, investment, and solidarity has never been greater.

For many women and girls in Nigeria, access to basic reproductive healthcare remains a daily struggle. Only last week the US Congress gave final approval to Trump’s request to claw back about $9 billion for public broadcasting and foreign aid as Republicans intensified their efforts to target institutions and programmes they view as bloated or out of step with their agenda.

The vote marked the first time in decades that a president has successfully submitted such a rescission request to Congress, and the White House suggested it won’t be the last.

Some Republicans were uncomfortable with the cuts, yet supported them anyway, wary of crossing Trump or upsetting his agenda.

The package cancels about $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and nearly $8 billion for a variety of foreign aid programmes, many designed to help countries where drought, disease and political unrest endure.

The cuts have also impacted other African countries including South Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia. In Kenya for instance, the US previously funded over a quarter of the country’s development aid.

Withdrawal of this funding threatens critical sectors like education and health care, especially HIV treatment for 1.4 million people.

While South Africans fear a spike in HIV infections as US aid cuts bite hard in the rainbow nation which already has a high prevalence rate.

In a report released recently, the UN body in charge of fighting HIV/ Aids did not single out the US, but said that drastic cuts from a number of donors have sent shockwaves around the world, that the “phenomenal progress” in tackling the illness risks being reversed.

“New HIV infections have been reduced by 40% since 2010, and 4.4 million children have been protected from acquiring HIV since 2000.

More than 26 million lives have been saved,” UNAids said, warning that if the world does not act, there could be an extra six million new HIV infections and four million Aids-related deaths by 2029.