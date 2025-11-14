How Trump’s Military Threat Spurred Nigerian Security Leaders To Combat Insurgency

The threat of possible military action from United States of America, has spurred the Nige‑ rian security agencies to further intensify its fight against terrorists, par‑ ticularly Boko Haram and Islamic State, West African Province (ISWAP) in the Northeastern region of Nigeria.

The threat is a result of alleged tar‑ geted attacks in Nigeria and President Donald Trump’s threat of America’s potential intervention if Nigeria fails to halt the attacks. Since this development, the Nigerian military leadership has redoubled its efforts.

Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, the nation’s new Chief of Army Staff, has vowed to step up counterterrorism operations with improved logistics, welfare, and combat sup‑ port for troops on the front lines. Lt. Gen Shaibu said the reinvigoration aligns with directives from President Bola Tinubu who has emphasised that there are no more excuses in decisive approach to de‑ feating terrorists and bandits in the country.

Fight

The troops under Operation HADIN KAI have successfully thwarted multiple terrorist attacks in Borno and Adamawa states, neutralising threats including suicide bombings, ambushes, and the disman‑ tling of terrorist logistics networks.

The Nigerian Army’s proactive posture is focused on protecting civilians, main‑ taining operational efficiency, and denying terrorists any safe haven or supply routes. Trump’s threat acted as a catalyst prompting Nigerian military leaders and the government to consolidate efforts, supply combat resources, and execute more aggressive and coordinated operations against terror groups.

The Nigerian Army is now approach‑ ing the conflict with renewed determi‑ nation, supported by federal political leadership, to bring lasting security and stability to the region after the threat from Trump.

North Central

The military and other security agencies have also redouble their efforts in the fight against terrorists in Plateau, Benue,Niger and Kwara states through intelligence driven fight against insurgency. The security forces are tackling the surge in banditry, kidnapping and terrorism through a mix of high level coordination, tech enabled operations and community outreach and its yielding positive results.

The Directors of the Department of State Services (DSS) from the North West, including representatives from Plateau and Niger, met in Kaduna to sharpen intelligence sharing and inter agency collaboration.

The gathering declared opened by the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sanni emphasised the “Kaduna Peace Model” and regular joint sessions that have already helped intercept arms ship‑ ments, rescue abducted victims and foil planned attacks.

Another major operation is the military, the Army’s 1 Division, operating under Operation ENDUR‑ ING PEACE, have also conducted offensive sweeps in Plateau’s Mangu, Jos North, Riyom and other local council, as well as in Kaduna’s Kaura Local Council and Niger’s Borgu Local Council.

These raids have eliminated several terrorists, seized weapons, motorcycles and vehicles, and freed dozens of kidnapped civilians.

Kaduna State has invested in drones and a forensic laboratory to boost real‑time surveillance, while the De‑ fence Minister’s recent stakeholder forum in Plateau highlighted the retrieval of numerous weapons and the dismantling of local arms producing factories.

Community leaders, traditional rulers and civil society groups are being brought into the fold to pro‑ vide tips and help rebuild trust, a key element of the “non‑kinetic” approach being rolled out across the three states. Together, these efforts are begin‑ ning to disrupt criminal networks, reduce the frequency of attacks and restore a sense of safety in parts of Plateau, Kaduna and Niger.

Security expert

A security expert, Mr Johnson Omoregie said the sudden “guns blazing” warning fromthe US President acted like a shock wave through Nigeria’s security establishment. When Trump hinted that the U.S. might launch “kinetic” strikes against groups he called “Islamic terrorists” in Nigeria, Nigerian of‑ ficials felt they had to prove they could handle the threat on their own.

What changed inside the military is the intelligence driven coordination. The threat pushed the Defence Ministry and the National Security Adviser to fast track joint intelligence hubs, forcing the army, air force, police and the DSS to share real‑time data that had previously sat in silos.

Also, the scare gave President Bola Tinubu the political cover to al‑ locate extra billions to buy modern equipment, pay overdue allowances and expand community policing pro‑ grammes like Amotekun, which are now feeding tips directly to the military.

Diplomatic counter messaging to pre‑empt any US. move, Nigeria stepped up its public relations campaign, with the Olubadan of Ibadan‑ land urging citizens to unite against extremism and warning against for‑ eign intervention.

Omoregie added that Trump’s threat didn’t just raise eyebrows, it lit a fire under the Nigerian security apparatus, forcing faster intelligence sharing, more aggressive ground operations, and a surge of political and financial support aimed at showing the country can curb the insurgency without outside troops.

Wake up call

The Nigerian military also treated Trump’s military treat as a wake up call and immediately cranked up in the counter‑insurgency. The army and air force have launched a series of land and air offensives operation across the North.

The precision airstrikes from the Airforce has hit ISWAP hideouts in Mallam Fatori and Shuwaram in bandit’s enclaves in Borno and Ga‑ rin Dandi Chigogo in Kwara State, and a terrorist kingpin’s base on Zango Hill in Katsina, destroying logistics hubs, weapons caches and killing dozens of Insurgents.

At the same time, the 135 Special Forces Battalion rescued 86 abducted civilians in Dutse Kura and arrested 29 suspected logistics suppliers, showing the military could still pull off high‑im‑ pact rescue missions as a result of the Trump’s threat attack on Nigeria.

The Army Chief LtGenShaibu told troops in Maiduguri that, “failure is not an option” and promised new platforms, better logistics and a “different” approach to defeat the terrorists, un‑ derscoring the urgency sparked by the U.S. pressure.

So, the military’s response was a mix of intensified kinetic action, rapid intelligence sharing, and strong leadership messaging, all aimed at showing Nigeria can handle the insurgens on its own and keep the coun‑ try’s sovereignty intact.

US cannot end Insurgency

A security expert, Mr Femi Adeniji, said the US threat alone cannot end insurgency in Nigeria, because the conflict is rooted in poverty and governance gaps. Adeniji said some other areas are local grievances, so military pressure can only degrade the militants’ capacity; it can’t erase the underlying drivers.

Moreover, the U.S. posture remains largely rhetorical contingency planning, not an invasion and any large scale strike without Nigeria’s consent would breach sovereignty and could backfire.

So, the Trump warning may accelerate Nigeria’s own counter‑terrorism push and force a more coordinated response, but ending the insurgency will require sustained political will, development programs, and commu‑ nity engagement alongside the mili‑ tary effort to end the insurgency.

Civil society

It was learnt that since the threat of United States of America Presi‑ dent, civil‑society groups have been pulled into the security drive in several coordinated ways such as the Civilian Joint Task Force formed in 2013 and have been reinvigorated and they operate alongside the military, providing early warning, intelligence gathering and on the ground protection.

Also, community‑policing initiatives, the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Stud‑ ies has urged a shift to a “community driven” security model, reviving traditional communal security systems and encouraging local government councils to use their financial autonomy for grassroots safety projects.

This aligns with the policy of “Community Intelligence Agents” programme, which trains ordinary citizens to spot and report suspicious activity directly to military command centres.

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) also runs a Peace and Conflict Management Unit that works hand in hand with civil society organisations, religious groups and community leaders to mediate disputes, prevent escalation and pro‑ mote reconciliation in volatile states like Plateau and Kaduna.

Meanwhile, these efforts create a network where ordinary citizens, youth groups and established NGOs act as the first line of defence, feeding intelligence, providing logistics support and shaping public opinion to bolster the military’s anti-insurgency operations.

Fighter jets

On October 13, as part of the highlevel delegation accompanying President Tinubu, on his official visit to Italy for the Process Meeting in Rome, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru undertook a strategic inspection visit to key defence production facilities operated by Leonardo in Northern Italy.

The minister visited the Leonardo Helicopters Division in Vergiate, where the AW109 Trekker attack he‑ licopters for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) are currently being assembled.

He also proceeded to the Leonardo Aircraft Division in Venegono (VA), where production is ongoing for the M-346 Fighter Attack Jets, part of Nigeria’s recent procurement programme to enhance the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

During the tour, the minister in‑ spected the assembly lines, observed flight test procedures, and engaged in technical briefings with senior Leon‑ ardo engineers and management. He expressed satisfaction with the pace of production and the quality of work being delivered.