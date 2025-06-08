How Trump’s Citizenship Policy Affects Nigeria (3)

Share

Introduction

Last week, we dealt with suspension of foreign assistance programmes as a feature of President Trump’s new policy, in the context of the crucible of birthright citizenship. Today’s feature continues with the same and later examines the irony of how immigrants helped make the US what it is today, with examples of the likes of Albert Einstein; Sergey Grin, Levi Strauss; Joseph Pulitzer; Rupert Mudoch, etc. We shall conclude by x-raying the concept of citizenship in the Bible. Enjoy.

The crucible of birthright citizenship (continues)

Ratified in July 1868, the 14th Amendment aimed to settle many questions left open in the wake of war, emancipation, and the need to reconstitute the nation. It constitutionalized birthright citizenship, guaranteeing it to all those born in the United States, excepting Native Americans and those otherwise not subject to US jurisdiction. The clause concerning birthright citizenship was a late addition to the Amendment, one that mirrored the citizenship provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 and, in effect, incorporated into the Constitution that for which Congress had already provided. What were the rights of such citizens? They were protected from any state law that would abridge their “privileges or immunities,” or interfere with their “life, liberty, or property, without due process of law,” and were guaranteed “the equal protection of the laws.” Who would have thought?

The story of the 14th Amendment that regards its adoption as primarily the result of maneuvering by lawmakers draws a line from the Dred Scott decision of 1857, in which the Supreme Court deemed black American noncitizens, to the 1862 Attorney General opinion that deemed black Americans citizens enough to pilot coastal vessels, to the 1866 Civil Rights Act, which made birthright citizenship federal law and black Americans citizens, and finally to the 14th Amendment and its ratification in 1868, which constitutionalized birthright.

But as we’ve seen, the story of the 14th Amendment, and in particular its birthright citizenship provision, cannot be explained only by way of the efforts of judges and congress members. It is also a story about how black Americans discerned the need for a universal principle by which they, and indeed all those who aspired to belong to the United States, would be recognized as citizens. The birthright citizenship principle took shape in response to their need to resist the pressure to self-deport brought on by colonization schemes and black laws.

As Isaiah Wears put it during the 1869 National Convention of the Colored Men of America, only as citizens with the right to select their representatives could black Americans expect to enjoy “the right of property, in either real or personal estate, the right of residence, of personal liberty, or of life itself.” If the United States had long been a white man’s country, in 1869, after the ratification of the 14th Amendment, it was “a black man’s country” as well, Wears concluded.

Langston’s tone was neither pleading nor tentative. Instead, he spoke in a seasoned voice that reflected the many years that black activists had devoted to contemplating citizenship. Just as they had set out the terms of what became the 14th Amendment’s birthright provision, black Americans were prepared to direct the nation as it began to fully contemplate what citizenship might look like going forward. Citizenship was rooted in history—such as in the nation’s founding Constitution of 1787, which had not drawn a color line. “You will administer the Government according to the principles of morals and law announced by the fathers,” Langston urged. Citizenship demanded equality, and Langston expressed “confidence” in Grant’s ability to “conserve and protect the life, the liberty, the rights, no less of the humblest subject of the Government than those of the most exalted and influential.” In essence, Langston proposed to exchange “our devotion” for the President’s “maintenance of law” and” conservation of freedom.” As citizens, black Americans defined the terms of national belonging as they forged a new partnership with the nation.

Immigrants who helped make America great

The success story of America would not have been what it is today but for the great contributions made by immigrant Americans, including President Donald Trump who is himself born to immigrant parents of German and Scottish descents. They have not always been “illegals” who sucked pulp, resources, lower wages and bring crime and drugs.

Some remarkable immigrants whose sweat helped build America

From Nobel laureates to cultural icons and business moguls, these individuals remind us of what can be achieved when talent is welcomed and opportunity is given. Is this still the case today? Let’s sample a few.

1. Albert Einstein – Germany to the United States

Einstein revolutionized physics, formulated the theory of relativity, and issued early warnings about nuclear weapons. His name is now synonymous with genius. He once said, “The world is a dangerous place… not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing.”

2. Sergey Brin – Russia to the United States

Co-founder of Google, Brin helped launch a technological revolution that changed how the world accesses information.

3. Levi Strauss – Germany to the United States

Founder of the Levi’s brand, he introduced blue jeans to the world. Before that, his company made tents.

4. Dikembe Mutombo – Democratic Republic of Congo to the United States

NBA legend and humanitarian, Mutombo built hospitals, supported education initiatives in the Congo and served as a UN Development Programme Youth Emissary.

5. Joseph Pulitzer – Hungary to the United States

A pioneer of modern journalism and founder of the Pulitzer Prize, he also played a critical role in the preservation of the Statue of Liberty.

6. Rupert Murdoch – Australia to the United States

Media tycoon and founder of News Corporation, Murdoch transformed the global media landscape through his vast network of outlets.

7. Liz Claiborne – Belgium to the United States

A fashion icon and businesswoman, she was the first woman to lead a Fortune 500 company, revolutionizing fashion for working women.

8. Madeleine Albright – Czechoslovakia to the United States

She became the first female U.S. Secretary of State in 1996 and had previously served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

9. Jan Koum – Ukraine to the United States

From grocery store cleaner to billionaire, Koum co-founded WhatsApp, which was later acquired by Facebook for $19 billion.

10. Isabel Allende – Peru to Chile to the United States

One of the most widely read Spanish-language authors in the world. She received the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom and Chile’s National Literature Prize.

11. Freddy Adu – Ghana to the United States

A soccer prodigy who signed his first professional contract at just 14, becoming the youngest player in Major League Soccer history.

12. Oscar de la Renta – Dominican Republic to the United States

World-renowned fashion designer who dressed U.S. First Ladies and global celebrities. He served as a cultural ambassador for his homeland.

13. Steve Chen – Taiwan to the United States and Jawed Karim – East Germany to the United States

Co-founders of YouTube, which revolutionized online video content and entertainment.

14. Arianna Huffington – Greece to the United States

Founder of The Huffington Post and one of Forbes’ most powerful women in the world. She also once ran for Governor of California.

15. Mariano Rivera – Panama to the United States

Legendary New York Yankees pitcher with five World Series titles. Raised in poverty, Rivera rose to become a role model on and off the field.

16. Arnold Schwarzenegger – Austria to the United States

From bodybuilder to Hollywood star to Governor of California, Schwarzenegger’s career is a testament to bold reinvention and the power of opportunity.

The contributions of immigrants thus span every aspect of American life. Immigration should not be a crisis. It ought to be a cornerstone of global advancement. It is a clear reminder that physical borders are not barriers to potential. We live in a world that is richer when ideas, talent and hope are allowed to move freely, unhindered by idiosyncratic centrism.

Citizenship and immigration in the Bible

What did God say? The Bible, as a foundational text for millions, addresses themes of citizenship and immigration in both the Old and New Testaments. Throughout Scripture, there are numerous passages that emphasize the treatment of foreigners, the responsibilities of citizens, and the divine perspective on belonging. These teachings remain relevant in discussions about immigration policies and the moral obligations of nations and individuals today.

In the Old Testament, one of the clearest examples of God’s stance on immigration can be found in the book of Leviticus. Leviticus 19:33-34 “When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong. You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.”

The New Testament expands on these themes, particularly through the teachings of Jesus and the apostles. Philippians 3:20 declares, “But our citizenship is in heaven, and we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ.” This verse reminds believers that their ultimate allegiance is spiritual rather than national, promoting a broader understanding of identity beyond earthly borders. Additionally, in Matthew 25:35, Jesus teaches, “I was a stranger and you invited me in,” linking the treatment of outsiders to one’s faith and relationship with God.

These biblical perspectives suggest that citizenship and immigration are not merely political matters but moral and spiritual issues. The Bible calls for justice, hospitality, and compassion, emphasizing that nations and individuals have a duty to care for those who seek refuge. While governments must establish policies for order and security, biblical teachings remind people that the treatment of immigrants reflects deeper values of faith and humanity.

Thus, throughout both the Old and New Testaments, the Bible calls for a society that values compassion, justice, and kindness toward immigrants, while warning against the oppression of any group of people. God’s messages not only promote fair treatment of foreigners but also caution against mistreatment and exploitation, revealing His desire for a just society where the marginalized are protected and valued.

Conclusion

The United States has long prided itself on being a nation of immigrants, with its founding principles rooted in ideals of freedom, equality, and the pursuit of happiness. American history is a testament to the contributions of people from diverse backgrounds who sought refuge, opportunity, and a better life on its shores. These immigrants, regardless of their country of origin, have played a fundamental role in shaping the nation’s identity and strength. Given this historical context, it is essential that Judges tasked with reviewing President Donald Trump’s executive orders, particularly those affecting immigration, take into account the very essence of what America stands for. If they are truly committed to upholding the American tradition and ensuring the integrity of the nation’s Legal and ethical foundations, they will not accept those orders. At least not every one of those orders.

Moreover, American history is rich with stories of immigrants who faced adversity and contributed immensely to the country’s development. From the Irish immigrants who built the nation’s railroads to the African Americans who, despite centuries of enslavement, fought for civil rights and helped shape modern America, immigrants have always been integral to the country’s progress. To enact policies that limit entry based on nationality, religion, or ethnicity not only betrays these historical values but also contradicts the spirit of inclusion that has allowed the U.S. to thrive as a diverse and vibrant society.

Judges reviewing Trump’s executive orders should ask themselves: What kind of nation do we want to be? Do we want to continue being a land of opportunity, a place where people from all corners of the world can find safety and success? Or do we want to embrace a policy of exclusion, creating an America that is less diverse, less welcoming, and less true to the values enshrined in their very own Constitution?

If judges are genuinely concerned with upholding American history and tradition, they must recognize that these executive orders do not reflect the ideals upon which the nation was built. The U.S. has long been a sanctuary for those fleeing oppression, war, and hardship, and its laws have consistently sought to protect the rights of the most vulnerable. Any attempt to restrict immigration based on arbitrary factors such as religion or nationality not only contradicts these ideals but also tarnishes America’s reputation as a global leader in human rights and freedom.

As the legal battles over Trump’s order as it affects the current status of citizenship continue in the states and beyond, Nigerian Dreamers face an uncertain future in the United States. The inconsistencies of the position of American citizenship make it difficult for Nigerians and Africans to plan their lives. By staying informed, seeking legal aid, and advocating for long-term solutions, Nigerians can navigate this challenging landscape while hoping for a permanent solution from Congress.

The fight for a more equitable and just immigration system is not just about policy change but also about recognizing the inherent value of people from all backgrounds. It’s time for systemic change that supports the aspirations and rights of Nigerians and Africans worldwide. (concluded).

