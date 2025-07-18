How Troops Rejected N13.7m Bribe From Terrorists –DHQ

Troops rejected a bribe of N13,7 million offered them by terrorists during an operation, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) confirmed yesterday.

Addressing reporters in Abuja on military operations across the country, the Director of Defence Media Operations Major Gen. Markus Kangye said instead, the troops seized the money from the terrorists operating in a bullet-ridden vehicle along the Jos-Sanga Road, arrested two of them, recovered weapons and ammunition.

He said the troops were responding to a distress call about terrorist activities when they intercepted the hoodlums.

According to him, the troops also conducted offensive operations and responded to distress calls in the Bassa, Barkin Ladi, South Wase, Riyom, and Jos East Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Plateau between July 9 and 16.

According to him, the military also conducted offensive operations in Kaura and Sanga LGAs of Kaduna State.

He said: “While conducting these operations, they contacted extremists and killed some of them, arrested 12 and rescued 3 kidnapped victims.

“Some weapons, ammunition, motorcycles and vehicles were recovered from them. “On 9 July 2025, our gallant troops intercepted a vehicle with bullet holes along Jos, Sanga Road.

“The suspects attempted to induce troops with monetary gratification, while they declined.”

The DHQ commended the troops for their resilience and professionalism in apprehending the criminals.