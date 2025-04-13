How Tope Alabi Made Me Ignore Alaseyori’s Songs – Lizzy Anjorin

Share

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has taken to her social media page to reignite her online feud with popular Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi, revealing how her loyalty to the singer influenced her personal and professional decisions over the years.

Ina now viral video, Lizzy shared a video explaining how her admiration for Tope Alabi led her to distance herself from fellow gospel singer, Yinka Alaseyori.

According to the actress, she never played Alaseyori’s songs on her Instagram page, not out of dislike but for loyalty to Alabi.

Anjorin also recalled declining an invitation to an award ceremony in Canada simply because Alaseyori was billed to perform.

She said: “It’s because of Sis Tope that I never played Yinka Alaseyori’s songs on my page. I don’t hate Yinka, but I was just being loyal.”

“I was invited to an award ceremony in Canada, and Yinka was to sing there; I didn’t go because it was not Sis Tope who would sing.” READ ALSO: Netizens React As Lizzy Anjorin Rain Curses On Critic.

Tope Alabi Refuses To Perform At Lizzy Anjorin’s Birthday Party The actress further noted that during a recent controversy involving Tope Alabi, where the singer was criticized for allegedly excluding her daughter’s father from her wedding, she stood in support by playing one of her songs, despite opposition from her team. She shared what she claimed was evidence of her loyalty, referencing an email sent by a fan on January 26 to Tope Alabi’s team to plan a birthday surprise involving her. According to Lizzy, the fan mentioned her name in the message due to her well-known admiration for the gospel singer. However, Lizzy expressed hurt over what she sees as Alabi’s silence amid public ridicule. “If not that Sis Tope is enjoying how people are mocking me that she disgraced me, she would have come out to talk. She humiliated me.” Anjorin went further, making controversial claims about Alabi’s early beginnings, suggesting her gospel music journey had roots in traditional practices. She alleged: “I am even the one that should not want to associate with her because the foundation of her gospel music had to do with rituals. She started with a traditionalist who was a founder of a church that you all know. I didn’t carry rituals because I wanted to be famous.” Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temilola Sobola (@temilolasobola)

