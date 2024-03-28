How Top Govt Officials Destroyed Cross River Civil Service, By Ekpenyong

Ekpenyong Akiba is the Special Adviser on General Duties to Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State. In this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, Akiba explains Otu ‘s palliative measures to cushion the effect of hunger in the state

A former Auditor General of the state in the person of John Odey, recently came out to accuse his colleagues; former Head of Service and Accountant General during Governor Ben Ayade’s administration of corruption. What do you make of the allegation? For me, it speaks to the issues that have surrounded the entire civil service. Many times, I have spoken about the deliberate efforts of the governor to reform the entire civil service in Cross River State and this is not unconnected to the fact that there have been several anomalies and irregularities and a lot of duplications. Now, we have a wage bill that is not real, and this is very frustrating because a state that is grappling with lean resources and facing enormous challenges across sectors cannot be paying a non-existent workforce.

When you look at the pension situation, where you have a lot of “ghost” retirees; when one retires, one is supposed to get pension but in this case, the same retirees’ names continue to be on the payroll as workers, they continue to receive salaries, and at same time, pension. There are also cases where one person’s name appears in two or three Ministries, departments and Agencies (MDAs). Meanwhile, you are supposed to draw your salary from one point. Now, if you draw your salary from more than one point, the obvious truth is that those other salaries go into somebody’s account.

Some weeks ago, some persons protested because those who were meant to get their salaries could not get it but ghost workers got theirs. So, government pays salaries up to date but they go into nonexistent workforce. When we have such situation, you discover that those who are supposed to the real beneficiaries might suffer.

What do you think may have brought about this allegation and counter-allegation at this point? The activation of the screening process through the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) may have brought about it. The reason for the screening is to be able to sanitize the entire civil service structure. This is the reason why stories are beginning to come out. I’m not holding brief for any of them but commendation must go to the governor for suspending the chairman of the state Civil Service Commission.

You will notice that as a man, who has respect for the rule of law and sanctity of democracy, he immediately appointed a seasoned administrator to fill in the gap. I believe he will direct investigation

into all these anomalies. Right now, everybody is talking at cross purposes. There has been a gamut of allegations ranging from issuance of appointment letters, wrongful promotion and falsification here and there, which go contrary to the civil service rules. I know the governor will direct investigation into all these, having appointed an acting chairman for the civil service commission.

With this, what do you foresee in the coming days or weeks as the case may be? In the coming days; things will become clearer. Let me use this opportunity to caution retirees and even all civil servants to do their best in ensuring that their records are up to date because it is a criminal offence for you to draw salary from more than one point, and anybody whose name has appeared in more than one MDA should do the needful.

We are clamouring for employment opportunities for young people. Many graduates are roaming the streets, engaging themselves in menial jobs. Some drivers are graduates and some even have higher degrees but they have not had an opportunity to contribute to the system. Yet, somebody will sit on opportunities with his name appearing in more than three parastatals. That’s the height of irresponsibility, which I want to respectfully caution our civil servants, who are involved in such activities. Really, it is because of the determination of the governor to unravel the decadence in the system that has led to the confession that we are seeing.

If the governor had not taken steps to sanitize the civil service, we wouldn’t have heard all these stories. The governor intends to employ massively because there are lots of vacancies existing in the service, so the cabal or beneficiaries of this ugly activities must be fished out in order for the service to regain its lost glory. The governor wants to ensure that the lean resources of the state are appropriately and judiciously used for the benefit of our people.

What other measures have been put in place to forestall all of this? Well, what we have on ground are serious measures, which is why you have seen the sudden spark within the system. But beyond these measures, there is a committee that is profiling and auditing civil servants in Cross River State. That was why at some point, salaries were held up until one authenticates one’s status before one could be paid. There is a protocol for the profiling and it is done local government by local government, ministry by ministry. That was where the head of service was able to identify that there were some people whose names appeared in the local government as well as in the ministries.

With all these revelations, what is government going to do to serve as punishment in order to deter those who may harbour such criminal acts? There’s a process; after suspension, it is expulsion and termination of appointment before prosecution. So, we are going to follow the process. For those who are no longer in the service, they will be prosecuted because there must be some form of punishment that should serve as deterrence to others because you cannot come and defraud the state and go to bed. However, if they are still in service, a committee would be set up for them to defend themselves, where they can. But where they cannot, they’ll be sanctioned according to civil service rules.