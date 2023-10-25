How today’s women footballers can be greater than our generation –Onome Ebi

You will be lacing your boots for the Nigeria Women’s Football League NWFL side Naija Ratels FC of Abuja, tell us about it…

Yes, I am very happy coming back home to play for Naija Ratels FC in the Nigeria Women’s Football League NWFL. It is not a rumour, I will be playing for them, and I’m really happy and excited to be back in the Nigerian league.

Coming back to base, what should Nigerian fans expect from Onome Ebi, playing in a local league after so many years on the international scene?

Yeah, I am still Onome Ebi, that you know, I’m not retired, I’m not off the pitch, I’m still on, very active. We just finished the World Cup, I am in Nigeria because I have a lot of projects here in Abuja, so to keep myself fit I just concluded that I should register with Naija Ratels to play in the league at least for a period of time before going back to Europe.

Of all the Nigerian women’s club sides, why did you choose Naija Ratels?

Yeah, very important question. Naija Ratels is a very important team, the first time I saw them, I saw unity, coordination and discipline in the team and that’s what I stand for. So, since I am having this project in Abuja, I thought of joining the team because they have all the qualities I need in the team to train with, keep me going and keep me fit. That’s why I decided to stick with them.

Is there any financial benefit playing for Naija Ratels, if yes, how much are we looking at as your take home?

No! No!! No!!! Nothing like that, am just playing for my passion, and because football is my career. I can’t see myself staying one full week without playing football. I have to keep fit. I am still playing to motivate the girls because when I was coming into the game, seeing my big sisters like Mercy Akide, and Nkiru Okosieme, I got gingered up. So, I believe when these upcoming young players see somebody like me, Francisca Ordega and others, they are also gingered up because they want to be like us. So seeing me playing in the NWFL with young girls on the same field is a big boost for them.

There were talks about your retirement, can you confirm that?

No, I am still very much in the game, nobody has retired me, if it is time for me to quit active football people will know. I have paid my dues in the game, and still want to do more for my country because this is my country. I am not yet done with giving back to my country after all that the country has given to me. I know I still have a lot to offer.

What is your advice to the upcoming players?

I started just like them from this level. I would love to tell them that discipline is the only key to success in any chosen career. If you are not disciplined both in and out of the pitch you are going nowhere. As a player, you must imbibe the spirit of discipline in you, and respect your managers, your teammates, and everyone that makes up the team.

Again, if you wish to grow in this career you must, as a matter of fact, be totally committed. You should be ready to give your all. And always pray for an injury-free career, because the job is hazardous.

You started your journey from this level, assessing these upcoming Nigerian women players, do you see prospects?

Yes, there are lots of world-class stars among these young ones. In fact, I’m enjoying myself watching these young girls display good football artistry. Nigeria is blessed with great talents. So, these girls are definitely going to be greater than us. If only can be disciplined and obey their managers, they have what it takes to do much better than us. Football is a global thing, and as a player, you make good money when you are focused and disciplined.

I played for a local club side like Bayelsa Queens FC, and from there, I made it to the top, these players can also make it to the top. I am happy now that the Nigerian women’s league is becoming more competitive, in our days, there was not much money. I did receive (N30,000) N5,000 was big money to us but today I am elated about the welfare package given to our women professional league players. For instance, Edo Queens FC fly by air to honour away league games, this is a beautiful innovation and good encouragement to our girls.

Again, in our days there was nothing like pre-season competitions but today women’s teams go for pre-season tournaments before the league proper.

What is your personal rating of Nigeria Women Football League NWFL managers?

Fantastic, great improvement, I give kudos to the board they are doing a great job. Nigeria is a great football nation, our women’s league is the best in Africa, and Nigerian women players doing fantastically well across the globe and making the country proud. The NWFL board should keep up the good work, I’m proud to be a Nigerian.

I want to encourage our players to add more bits to their football because it is when you are good that foreign clubs will come for you. We would always be there to motivate them because I want the best for them.