How to Wear Suave Leather Watches

Watches are a big part of many men’s at tire. They may be the best part of an en semble for most men. Although most people positively adore these technical pieces due to their elegant looks, sleek styles, and elaborate brand names.

Your outfit may be perfect for an occasion, but the way you wear your wristwatches can either step your style sense to top notch or ruin the entire image for you.

The most crucial thing remains the matching of the ever magnificent accessory (watch) with the dress code at hand. This is always confusing for men as they don’t have the outfit-matching abilities of woen and go wrong several times.

When it comes to watches, leather is a profoundly looked-at material. But not many take a chance with this material as they can’t decide how to put it on.

TIPS

A leather band with a watch can work great for several events and outfits and make them look charming in their own way.

You can style a leather strap watch when the belt and shoes are of the same material as well. However, they should complement each other well in colour.

Always wear a light colour of a leather watch with a dark colour suit and vice versa.

If the event and the outfit are casual, not following sleek guidelines will not put you in trouble, you can style a rusty leather watch with them.

Leather needs to match your other leathers (typically shoes and belt), but can look simpler and less osten tatious than metal.

At the highest levels of formality, a plain black leather band is preferable to even a very sleek metal one.

In less formal situations, leather offers a more com fortable attitude, seeming a bit more approachable than solid metal.

Metal is smooth, practical, and stern while leather is suave, sophisticated, and more personal.