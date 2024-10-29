How To Tackle Youth Unemployment, By Ooni

Share

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has called for increased community engagement and private sector-driven initiatives to tackle youth unemployment and economic challenges in Nigeria.

Speaking at the commissioning of the second branch of Ojaja More, in Osogbo, Oba Ogunwusi emphasised the importance of collective efforts rather than leaving everything to the government.

He said, “What is crucial now is for all hands to be on deck in our Nation, we shouldn’t leave everything to the government, we should have more community engagement, private sector driven initiatives.”

Share

Please follow and like us: