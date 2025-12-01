How To Tackle Security Challenges, By Tukur, Gambari

Erstwhile Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen Tukur Buratai, has said “a well-developed strategy” aided by a collective effort is what the government requires to address the deteriorating security in the country.

He said this during the 18th Annual International Security Conference and Induction Ceremony of the Institute of Security Nigeria (ISN) in Lagos at the weekend.

According to him, the fight against the security issues should not be left to the military alone. He said: “A well-developed strategy is essential, but it is nothing without leaders who can implement it. “Leaders at all levels must promote transparency, encourage citizen participation, and be rational enough to anticipate future challenges.”

Tukur also said tackling the security problems requires innovative approaches spearheaded by science and technology. He said: “I wish to argue that overcoming these challenges requires a fundamental paradigm shift.

“We must move beyond purely military responses and expand the frontiers of our thinking to embrace a holistic strategy that leverages innovation, strategic leadership and collaborative governance.”

He added that the government already has robust legal and operational tools to tackle terrorism—including defence policies, the AntiTerrorism Prevention Act, and other frameworks—but insisted they must be applied consistently and comprehensively.

The ex-military chief said: “The government has all the documentation, the transcripts, the strategy, the defence policy, and the Anti-Terrorism Prevention Act. “They are all there to deal with this situation. But it must be comprehensive, consistent, and sustained.

“There must be support, training and retraining, and recruitment across the police, military, intelligence agencies, DSS, and others.” Former Minister of External Affairs, Ibrahim Gambari, said issues of banditry, kidnapping and cultism in the country had linkages with climate change, inequality and multidimensional poverty. He said: “Addressing the security challenges Nigeria is facing requires an all-of-government and all-of-society approach.

“All levels of government, security forces, civil society organisations, traditional and community leaders, as well as women leaders have critical roles to play in addressing these challenges.” Gambari; Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu; the Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, the Maranatha University Vice-Chancellor, Rufus Taiwo Akinyele, and Lt. Gen. L. Adeosun were among the personalities honoured with the Distinguished Fellowship Award of the institute at the event.