How To Tackle Crime, Economic Challenges – Pastor Ebijomore

The General Overseer of God’s Anointed and Blessed Church International, Pastor Toye Ebijomore, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explore divine solutions to the current socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The cleric who spoke on Sunday noted that he had written letters and explored other correspondences to deliver to the President on the prophecies God revealed to him about how he could solve the challenges being faced by the nation.

Ebijomore said God told him in 2023 that he should inform President Tinubu to convoke a national prayer, which will involve religious leaders, both Christians and Muslims, to pray for the nation.

However, he said the President has not responded to the message ever since, though the cleric said it is not too late.

He urged President Tinubu to take a bold step and convene the national prayer as instructed by God.

Speaking to his congregation, Ebijomore said, “My message for Nigeria is that the Lord wants Nigeria to do His will. Our President, regardless of the pressure on him, I know Nigeria is a circular nation; the Lord has sent me to tell the President that he should convoke a national prayer of redemption and glory for Nigeria. But this message was in 2023, and he did not yield to it.

“People know me as a prophet of God for everything I say. We have written letters to him, but they have not yielded. My message to him is to let him convoke a national prayer. Call Christian leaders, call Islamic leaders, it’s an all-inclusive faith. I am not saying it’s Christians alone, as if Muslims do not exist.

“I have written the directive on how it should be done. We will do it. Once this is done, crimes, kidnapping, and insecurity will cease. It is then that all the things he’s doing for Nigeria will manifest.

“But if there is no peace, whatever he does will not manifest. So, my message for him is that he should do the will of God so that God can increase his kingdom. I am from Ondo State.

“I want to encourage our governor to do more so that the people can be happy because I learnt praise night and other programmes held in the Government House.

“All the people in positions of authority should do the will of God. Our prayer for them is that they should have the mind of God so that the people can enjoy.

“There is famine in Nigeria. People are suffering. In the land where there’s famine, it is the word of God that’s missing. So, we are speaking the word of God to Nigeria so that there will be peace.”

Also, the Clergy revealed that God told him to caution Nigerians to stop cursing the nation. He said the citizens should begin to make positive pronouncements to the nation.

His words ‘There is a short message I have for Nigerians, they should stop cursing Nigeria. It is whatever we say with our mouth that will happen. Instead of cursing Nigeria, we should be speaking peace into Nigeria; we should be blessing Nigeria.”

Among the personalities that attended the special service are the King of Alagbon, Oba Olusola Ajaka, the Head of Service(HoS), Bayo Philips, and his wife, Morayo, an industrialist, Mr.Adekunle Omoyoloye, Elder J.O. Jimi, and his wife.

“Others included Matron of the glorious children of the church, Princess Oyindamola Ibukun, and Deaconess Oyinmilorin Rosemary, among others.