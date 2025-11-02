WORD OF HOPE TOPIC: How to survive in a time like this TEXT: Romans 8:18; 1 Samuel 30:6; Genesis 39:2-3; John 15:5; 1 Chronicles 4:10; Matthew 11:28.

Romans 8:18. “For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us”. 1 Samuel 30:6. “And David was greatly distressed; for the people spake of stoning him, because the soul of all the people was grieved, every man for his sons and for his daughters: but David encouraged himself in the LORD his God”.

Genesis 39:2. “And the LORD was with Joseph, and he was a prosperous man; and he was in the house of his master the Egyptian”. Genesis 39:3. “And his master saw that the LORD made all that he did to prosper in his hand “. John 15:5. “I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: without me ye can do nothing”.

1 Chronicles 4:10. “And Jabez called on the God of Israel, saying, Oh that thou wouldest bless me indeed, and enlarge my coast, and that thine hand might be with me, and that thou wouldest keep me from evil, that it may not grieve me! And God granted him that which he requested”. Matthew 11:28. “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest”. This season, we are not friendly or smiling with people at all. Several people are going through hard times.

The costs of living are very high. The costs of goods and services are now on the increase in a geometric and exponential rates. The price of the fuel per litre is not affordable to several people. Many businesses have collapsed. Several Companies have folded up. Many lives have been lost. Several dreams have been truncated. Many hopes have been dashed. Many families do not know where the next meal will come from.

Sincerely, I feel the pains of what people are going through presently. In a time like this, as children of God, how can we survive? This is the reason why this message is written to discuss some of the things to do to survive in a time like this. I pray that God will use this message to help you survive this time and also come out victoriously in Jesus’ Name. Some things to do to survive in times like these 1. Keep your hope alive for a better tomorrow, Romans 8:18.

The Scripture has affirmed that the sufferings of this present time cannot be compared with the glorious things ahead. It is a matter of time; the pains will soon be over, and there shall be a shout of joy. Keeping your hope alive for a better tomorrow is a weapon to survive in a time like this.

When your hope is alive, your tomorrow is secured. 2. Encourage yourself. 1 Samuel 30:6. Self-encouragement is, best encouragement. Encouragement within is the best encouragement to stand the test of time.

There is no amount of encouragement that others can give to you that can be like the encouragement that you give to yourself. Your personal encouragement will keep you moving or going even in the face of opposition. David encouraged himself when he found himself in a situation of hopelessness. Eventually, David got his victory back.

You need to encourage yourself in this critical time, then your victory is certain. 3. Maintaining a very close relationship with God than ever. Genesis 39:2-3; John 15:5. This is not the time to move away from God. Moving away from God will only compound the problems.

A time like this is the best time to move closer to God more than ever. When you intimate yourself more with God, He will reveal Himself to you more, and you will enjoy Him better.

The secret of God is with His people. When you have more intimacy with God, He will show you what to do to survive in a time like this. Whatever He tells you to do as a way out is authentic. God cannot lie.

You can do nothing when you separate yourself from God. Joseph did not lose his relationship with God despite what he went through. He was betrayed by his brothers, and he went through humiliation, but in all this, he still maintained his close relationship with God because of this, God prospered everything he did. God will prosper you this time if you can be more intimate with Him.