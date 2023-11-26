How To Succeed In Life And Ministry (1)

TEXT: Joshua 1:8; Jeremiah 1:4-5; Psalm 34:5; John 15:1- 7; Isaiah 1:19-20; 1 Samuel 15:19-22 Psalm 34:5. “They looked unto him, and were lightened: and their faces were not ashamed”. Isaiah 1:19. “If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land”. John 15:4-5. “Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in THEM”.

“I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing”. Success in life and ministry is the wish and desire of many people. It is a pity that it is only few people that know what to do in order to achieve success in life and ministry. Success is the beauty of any effort you make in life.

Your efforts, attempts, vision or plans can only become commendable only when success is the outcome. There is no one that congratulate or celebrate a failure. Success has many friends while failure has none. To achieve success in life and ministry, there are things you need to do. You must know how. You need to discover the secrets and principles that attract success. You need to unravel the laws of success.

LIFE AND MINISTRY* HOW TO SUCCEED IN

1. RECOGNIZING GOD AS YOUR SOURCE (RECOGNITION OF GOD AS YOUR SOURCE). Jeremiah 1:4-5; Exodus 3:14-15. You cannot call yourself to the ministry. It is God that calls people to the ministry. He is your Source. He is your All in All. He is the Alpha and the Omega. He is the Beginning and the End/Ending.

2. DISCOVERY OF YOUR MANDATE BEFORE STARTING THE MINISTRY Jeremiah 29:11; Matthew 1:21. You need to know your assignment in the ministry. The beginning of your success in life and ministry is in the discovery of your mandate, your assignment and God’s purpose for you in the Ministry. If you don’t know your mandate or your assignment it means you have not started at all.

3. OBEDIENCE TO DIVINE INSTRUCTIONS OR DIVINE ORDERS: Isaiah 1:19; Deuteronomy 28:1-2. Success will be a mirage in life and ministry if you can – not obey Divine Instructions or Divine Orders. Your bless – ings and success in life and ministry are inside obeying God’s commands. You can – not walk with God if you are too wise. If you want to really enjoy God, you must act like a fool. If you do anything that God asked you to do success in life and ministry will be the order of the day

4. STAY OR ABIDE WITH HIM ALWAYS. John 15:4-7. You need to stay with God always in order to succeed in life. If you detach or separate yourself from Him, you cannot achieve success in life and ministry. Without Him you can do nothing.

5. DILIGENCE. Proverbs 22:29; Proverbs 12:24. You need to be diligent in what you do if success is your desire. If you are diligent you will stand before the kings and before important people. Diligence will take you to places in life. There is nobody that wants to do anything or any business with a lazy person. A lazy person will suffer in life.