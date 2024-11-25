How To Stop VoteBuying, By Senator

Share

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Lere Oyewumi said the involvement of the elites in the electoral process will help curb vote-buying and other electoral malpractice.

He condemned the elites for distancing themselves and leaving the process in the hands of those who may lack a proper understanding of it. According to him, greater elite participation will enhance transparency and integrity in the electoral system.

Oyewumi said this when he hosted the Youth Electoral Reform Project, (YERPNAIJA) team in his Ikire country home yesterday.

The legislator said: “If individuals engaged in vote buying and selling encounter well-dressed, dignified voters at polling units, they are likely to feel deterred from offering money and that’s the role our elites must play.

“When this pattern repeats across polling units, they will have no option but to return the money to those who sent them.”

