How To Stop Vote Buying In Nigeria – Oyewumi 

Share

Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi, has urged Nigerian elites to take keen interest and actively participate in the electoral process to curb the prevalence of vote buying and other malpractices that characterises the country’s electoral system.

Oyewumi made this appeal when he played host to the Youth Electoral Reform Project, (YERP-NAIJA) team at his Ikire country home in Osun State on Sunday.

Addressing the delegation, Senator Oyewumi emphasized the transformative role that elite participation in elections could play, stating that all hands must be on deck to ensure smooth process.

He expressed worry over attitudes of the elites towards the electoral process, stating that they (elites) have power to use their influence to curb some of the menace threatening the country’s electoral system.

“If individuals engaged in vote buying and selling encounter well-dressed, dignified voters at polling units, they are likely to feel deterred from offering money and that’s the role our elites must play” he explained.

“When this pattern repeats across polling units, they will have no option but to return the money to those who sent them.”

The senator stressed that increased participation by elites would help promote transparency and integrity in Nigeria’s electoral process, ultimately reducing electoral malpractice.

While commenting on the five priorities reforms contained in the YERP-NAIJA document, Senator Oyewumi commended the team for working in line with the of Nigerians from different sectors.

The Osun West Senator called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reform the voter registration process.

He suggested that voter registration should become a continuous process, similar to the National Identification Number (NIN) registration.

“Voter card registration should not be restricted to election periods. It should be accessible at any time,” he concluded.

Earlier at the meeting, the leader of the team, Jare Tiamiyu urged the lawmaker to ensure members of the minority caucus in the Senate support the recommendations as they will help in redefining the Electoral Process.

“We’re here on behalf of our partners the National Democratic Institute and the New Generation Girls and Women Development Initiative to present to you recommendations of the Nigerian youths on the electoral reform.

“Shortly after the 2023 general elections, young people from across Nigeria include Osun youths met to discuss the challenges faced during the last elections and put forward recommendations towards reforming the process.

“We believe we can’t just continue to be onlookers, hence the process supported by the NDI.

“Here are the top five priorities reforms that Nigerian youths are recommending to the National Assembly,” Tiamiyu, who is the Director of Insight Initiative for Community and Social Development said.

Share

Please follow and like us: