How to Slay in Body Chain

It is official that body chain jewelleries have come to stay. Whether they are handmade body chains or customised or designer made, they are one of the most trendy jewelleries out there.

It is important to note how best to wear this gorgeous piece that adds glamour to outfits. Body chain covers the neck and shoulders and sometimes extends to the burst area like a bra.

Body chain is best paired with crop tops. They blend so well that they look like the crop top is sewn together with the body chain.

They make the shoulders look extra stunning when wearing off-shoulder dresses or strapless tube top.

Rather than leave the shoulders bare while wearing tube tops or spaghetti straps, jewellery designers thought out the best way to dress up sleeveless dresses with body chains, adding Glamour at the same time.