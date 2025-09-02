How To Securie Abuja Beyond Its Borders

Last week, Commissioners of Police from six states and the Fedeal Caputal Territory, as well as representatives of the Inspector General of Police and heads of other security agencies converged for an emergency meeting in Abuja, CALEB ONWE reports

For decades, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city has been regarded as the nation’s most secured place. The capital city is believed to be insulated from the turbulence that often shakes other parts of the country.

But in recent years, that sense of safety has been on a steady decline with the growing incidents of kidnapping along the highways and the influx of destitute and o thousands of other undocumented persons into city.

In recent months, it appears that residents have been feeling the creeping impact of cross-border crimes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Security analysts have asserted that no matter how secured Abuja, the nation’s seat of power might be, it will never have the desired peace and security, until ts borders with neighbouring states are properly secured.

It was against this backdrop that the G-7 committee convened an emergency security meeting on August 28, 2025. The event, which held at the Police Resource Centre in Jabi, brought together Commissioners of Police from the six states and the Federal Capital Territory. The states involved include Niger, Kogi, Kaduna, Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau.

Also in attendance we’re the Directors of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Commandants of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) from these states and their counterparts in the Federal Capital Territory. The emergency meeting was designed as a platform to brainstorm on how to have a coordinated front against cross-border crimes and other security threats such as kidnapping, banditry, human and drug trafficking, proliferation of arms, car theft, and religious extremism.

Message

Minister, of the FCT, Nyesom Wike who addressed the G-7 committee, charged them to create synergy that will end the wave of cross-border crimes. Wike who was represented by the FCT Head of the Civil Service, Mrs. Grace Adayilo, urged them to cooperate maximally and work towards achieving a sustainable security within the borders and around the states.

FCTA’s Director of Security Services and Secretary of the G-7 Technical Committee, Mr. Adamu Gwary, confirmed that the emergency meeting was convened to address rising cases of banditry, kidnapping along the borders of these states and FCT. Gwary said, “This program comes at the right time, especially considering the current security challenges. Alone, each state may not achieve the desired results, but together, the outcome is always greater”.

Speaking on behalf of the IGP, AIG Usaini Gumel said the G-7 collaboration has proven its relevance over the years. “Alone, each state may not achieve the desired results, but when seven states come together to fight a common enemy crime and criminality the outcome is always greater,” he said.

Gumelurged members to develop lasting strategies that align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Also, Brigadier General Bisi Onasanya, the Commandant Guards Brigade, said that the convergence of the G7 Commissioners of Police, heads of military formations, and senior security officials was not only timely but also strategic in reinforcing collaboration towards safeguarding the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its contiguous states.

“It will be very dangerous for us to rest on our oars because it is not yet Uhuru. This gathering must translate into actionable strategies that guarantee that every man and woman in the FCT and neighboring states can go to bed with their two eyes closed,” Onasanya said.

Threats

Security analysts have confirmed that the communities along the FCT’s borders often serve as entry points for criminals fleeing security crackdowns in other states. The wooded swathes of land around Kuje, Abaji, and Kwali, for instance, have become safe havens for bandits. The close proximity between Kaduna, Niger, and Nasarawa and the interlocking development along the borders have also aided the worrisome security challenges.

According to Mazi Joseph Chukwuka, manager of a a private security outfit, farmers along these borders have often recounted how armed men sometimes storm villages, demanding levies or abducting residents for ransom. “For those of us in the security sector, the information that criminal elements often infiltrated the FCT through the borders of the neighbouring states to Abuja, is not a vague theory.

“However, it is not everything we know that we bring to the public domain. Some of the information, are syndicated to state security agencies for investigation and necessary actions. “But the fact remains that the criminal elements that trouble the peace and security of Abuja, often utilize the unmanned spaces along these borders”, he said.

Umar Samaila, a farmer in Kuje Area Council also recalled a harrowing night when gunmen stormed his community earlier this year, through the bushes along the borders of FCT and Kogi state. “We were sleeping when they came, shooting into the air. They took two of our neighbors and disappeared into the bush.

We reported to the police, but before they could mobilize, the kidnappers had already crossed into the bush,” he said. It was learnt that the mobility of the criminals slipping seamlessly between states and retreating into vast forests along these borders has made policing extremely difficult. Inside Abuja’s investigation revealed that the threats are not limited to kidnapping.

Security officials say car theft syndicates often operate across the borders, with stolen vehicles quickly ferried into neighboring states or beyond. Human and drug trafficking rings are said to also exploit weak checkpoints within these borders, while small arms continue to proliferate, fueling violence both within the city and in the rural areas.

Security agencies

The G-7 meeting was described as both an “emergency” and a “strategic,” conference. According to insiders, discussions were not only about deploying more armed personnel but also about refining intelligence sharing mechanisms and engaging border communities more actively in surveillance.The message from the meeting was one and clear – Abuja’s safety can no longer be guaranteed in isolation.

A senior security source, who asked not to be named, explained thus: “We realized that criminals don’t recognize state boundaries. If a kidnapper strikes in Kaduna, he can retreat into the FCT in minutes. Without collaboration, our responses will always be reactive and late. That’s why this G-7 platform is vital.”

It was learnt that the meeting examined both kinetic strategies and nonkinetic approaches, such as community policing, intelligence gathering, and socio-economic interventions aimed at addressing the root causes of insecurity. Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh confirmed that, “ the meeting critically reviewed progress made in combating cross-border crimes and examined both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies necessary to re-strategize and strengthen security responses across the affected states.

“At the end of the deliberations, the Commissioners of Police and other security heads reiterated their collective commitment to sustaining proactive and intelligence driven measures that will ensure the safety and security of residents across the FCT and its neighboring states”.

Residents’ fears

For many Abuja residents, especially those who are located along the fringes of border communities, the anxiety is real. Some of them, particularly residents around Bwari , at one point had to abandon their homes, due to a spike in kidnapping cases. Inside Abuja also learnt that residents of Abaji, the closest community of Abuja to Kogi state, are perpetually in a state of anxiety, following repeated kidnapping and other cross-border crimes.

Even long distance commuters traveling to places like Lokoja or Keffi speak of driving in constant fear of ambushes by criminals. Parents now avoid sending children on road trips unaccompanied, while workers in satellite towns complain about night journeys being increasingly unsafe.

Ngozi Maduabuchi who lives in Sabo Wuse, a border community , but works in Garki , within Abuja City center, described her daily experiences as folliws: “We hear about kidnappings on the road almost every week. Even though the city center feels safer, those of us living close to the borders are not sleeping peacefully. It feels like danger is just around the corner.”

Call for vigilance

At the end of the meeting, the Commissioners of Police and security heads pledged their collective commitment to protecting the FCT. They urged residents to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities to the police through dedicated hotlines. Yet experts caution that sustainable security cannot rest on security forces alone.

With Abuja increasingly seen as a magnet for migrants, destitute persons, and those fleeing violence in other states, the pressure on infrastructure and social services also grows. If left unchecked, this could create pockets of vulnerability that criminal groups might exploit. Security analysts argue that the threats facing Abuja are symptomatic of a larger national challenge.

According to them, porous state boundaries, overstretched security agencies, and unresolved socio-economic grievances need to be addressed holistically. They argued that the FCT, as Nigeria’s administrative and political hub, cannot afford to fall prey to the same instability seen in flashpoints across the country.

They also said that the G-7 alliance offers a glimmer of hope, but its success will depend on sustained collaboration, adequate resources, and the active involvement of citizens. Sadiq Alhassan, a security consultant said,: “Abuja is the capital of Nigeria. If insecurity consumes it, the whole country will feel the shock.”

For now, residents of the FCT must balance their hope in renewed security strategies with the reality of living in a city increasingly under the shadow of cross-border criminals.