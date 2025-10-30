‘How To Rekindle Hope, Get Justice In Nigeria’

What Nigeria needs to do to keep hope alive and ensure that every citizen gets justice in our judicial system, have been identified. This piece of vital information was given in a keynote address, with the theme: “Is There Hope for Justice in PresentDay Nigeria?”, delivered by Prof. Titilayo Oyenihun Aderibigbe, a renowned legal scholar with a distinguished career spanning over four decades. The don disclosed that her discourse weighs heavily on the hearts of many and lies at the very core of our professional and spiritual lives.

“This is not a question for the faint of heart. It is a question born of lived experiences of us as lawyers and citizens of Nigeria, who have encountered the justice system of adjournments, delayed cases, unpunished corruption, and a palpable sense of institutional decay. The list is endless. We look at our society and see the scales of justice often tipped not by truth, but by power and privilege.”

Aderibigbe currently serves as a Professor of Law at the School of Law and Security Studies (LSS), Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State. Her expertise lies in the field of medical law, where she has made significant contributions through research, teaching, and professional engagements. Her scholarly pursuits have focused on a wide range of legal issues, with a particular emphasis on women’s rights, adolescent health, and arbitration.

Her co-authored paper on: “Investor-State Dispute Settlement”, has been recognised by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), as a valuable contribution to the organisation’s work. She is also a member of the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), among others. The keynote speaker revealed that philosophers, from Aristotle to John Rawls, have grappled with the concept of justice as a cardinal virtue, the bedrock of a harmonious society. “Yet, in our context, this ideal often feels more like a mirage than a reality.

As Catholic lawyers, we are not merely technicians of the law; we are guardians of justice and hope. To us, much is given, and of us much will be required.” On the notion of justice in the scriptures, she copiously made biblical references that justice is not man made, but flows from the very nature of God Himself for it started from the Garden of Eden, and the events that transpired.

“As Catholic lawyers, are we doing as the Lord commanded us?”, she asked. The don added that Christ Himself places justice at the core of the law when He rebukes the Pharisees, saying the scripture has never faltered. It is replete with justice and hope for those who listen. “As Catholic lawyers, we should, and must listen. We should stand heads and shoulders above the others in the way we practice the legal profession in whatever area we find ourselves”.

The professor said, as lawyers, we are faced with the stark reality of dashed hopes when justice speaks. She brings to the fore, the recent and celebrated case of Tali Shani v. Chief Mike Agbedor Ozekhome and [2025] UKFTT 01090 (PC), where through alleged fraud, subterfuge and inconsistent evidence was an attempt to illegally transfer a high brow property in London, United Kingdom. The don said that in our beloved Nigeria, justice often seems elusive.

The ordinary citizen asks: “Why do the rich escape punishment while the poor languish in prison without trial? Why is corruption so entrenched that truth appears negotiable and justice for sale? Why do court processes drag endlessly, denying people timely justice? Indeed, as the saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied.

Yet, Nigerians still yearn for fairness, for a system where right is upheld and wrong is punished”. The keynote speaker informed that in Yoruba philosophy, Ogun is the Yoruba god of justice; he is revered for his uncompromising approach to his responsibilities by quoting the respected philosophy scholar, Prof. Sopie Oluwole, saying justice for Ogun is often meted out in a swift, inflexible manner.

The notion of justice is restorative and communal, emphasising social harmony and ethical character, which is encapsulated in the concept of the Omoluabi; meaning someone, who stands for the truth and gives hope. She affirmed that without justice, there can be no peace, no progress, and no human dignity, saying St. Augustine once said: “Remove justice, and what are kingdoms but great robberies?

“This description fits too well in our Nigerian context, where public office is too often treated as an opportunity for plunder. She added that true progress is not measured by a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures, oil revenues, or skyscrapers, but by how society treats its weakest members and that, if Nigeria must progress, then justice must be more than a slogan; it must be the lived experience of the people.” The don admonished all not to surrender to despair.

This is because the hope for justice in Nigeria lies not only in systemic reforms, but in the transformation of hearts and minds, especially the hearts and minds of those entrusted with the administration of law and justice. In the final analysis, the keynote speaker affirmed that hope lies not in an abstract system, but in each one of us, the people who embody the system. It lies in our commitment to integrity, our refusal to be complicit in injustice, and our willingness to be a voice for the voiceless.

The hope for justice in Nigeria is in every Catholic lawyer, who chooses to reject a bribe, who does not unnecessarily seek adjournments, who works diligently on a pro bono case for the poor, who advises their clients with ethical conviction, and who advocates for judicial reform. Aderibigbe said ‘yes’, there is hope for justice, only if men and women of conscience, guided by faith and reason, rise to their calling. Yes – if Catholic lawyers embody the truth that justice and peace shall embrace. And yes – if we believe that with God, nothing is impossible.

“Let us then leave this gathering not with resignation, but with renewed commitment, to be lawyers of faith, apostles of justice, and ambassadors of hope in Nigeria,” the professor said. Earlier, the thanksgiving Mass was held, which had as Chief Celebrant, the Catholic Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ibadan, Most Rev. (Dr.) Gabriel ‘Leke Abegunrin, who was assisted by Bishop Simon T. Faddoul of the Maronite Catholic Eparchy of the Annunciation; representatives of Bishop Emmanuel Badejo of Oyo Diocese, Rev. Fathers John Irekiigbe, Social Communications Director, and Raphael Akinyemi; NACL Chaplain in Ibadan Archdiocese, Very Rev. Fr. Joachim Akee; Parish Priest of the Host Parish and his Assistant, Rev. Fr. Francis Awotoye and Rev. Fr. Peace Jemibor, respectively; as well as the Editor of the Catholic Weekly Independent, Rev. Fr. Peter Ibimiluyi and the Parish Priest of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Apata, Rev. Fr. Francis Adedigba.

At the occasion was the blessing and distribution of sacramental to the lawyers; the commencement of the new legal year; and welcoming of new wigs into the profession; while the Vice President of the group, Mrs. Adeola Ige Adeleke welcomed all on behalf of the President, Mr. Michael Agbolade and Chairman, Planning Committee, Mr. Williams Tijani