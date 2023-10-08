How to Protect Your Edges When Wearing Wigs

Wigs are trending. Wigs are every fashion girl’s most treasured accessory and because of this, many no longer pay too much attention to their God-given natural hair. There is nothing more embarrassing than having your wig fly off due to strong breeze and exposing what the wig is hiding from the world.

That’s where wig glues and adhesives come to your rescue! To hold the wigs on the scalp, but that too means to compromise the health of your natural hair. We know you want look beautiful but you don’t have to lose your edges in the process.

To protect your edges when wearing a wig :

1: Avoid applying glue in your hair. Use adhesives below your hairline or cover your hairline with a wig cap.

2: Refrain from excessive use. In order to minimize the effects of glues and adhesives, limit the use of your lace front wigs. You can limit to wearing lace front wigs on special occasions.

3: Use short-term adhesives and less harsh glues where possible. While it is impossible to avoid harmful chemicals altogether, short-term adhesives tend to be less damaging, although they are easier to remove and begin to lift faster.

4:Nurture your natural hair with good hair products. The hair underneath your wig needs extra attention. Do not neglect it

5: Be patient when removing your wig. Never pull it off quickly, as this can contribute to hair loss and scalp irritation and even wounds, almost as if you were waxing your head.

6: Try not to lift and adjust the wig once it has been put into place with the adhesive. The more you remove the wig after applying glue, the more damage you may be inviting to your scalp and hair.