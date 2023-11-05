How To Prevent Separation Or Divorce (10)

Text: Luke 6:38; Galatians 6:7. Luke 6:38. “Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again”. Galatians 6:7. “Be not deceived, God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap”.

This lesson is a continuation of the previous lesson on Preventive Measures Against Separation or Divorce. The following factors were thoroughly discussed: Critically Check Your Foundation Concerning Marriage, Learning from the Mistakes of Your Parents and Family Members in Marriage and Effective or Fervent Prayers with Fasting. We will discuss more Preventive Measures Against Separation or Divorce.

God will open our understanding in Jesus Name. Some preventive measures against separation or divorce (contd) Avoid being a liability in your marriage but rather be an asset This is one of the preventive measures against Separation or Divorce that husband and wife need to work on if they want to keep their marriage. Don’t become a burden or a liability in your marriage as husband or wife. You don’t need to be a burden or a liability If you want to keep your marriage. You are in that marriage to assist yourselves.

You are to help each other. You are to lift yourselves up. Marriage is about give and take. Don’t enter into a marriage with a liability mentality. Don’t put all your burdens on your spouse. There is no one that loves a liability. Don’t be a parasite in your marriage. Don’t be a problem in your marriage but rather be a solution. Don’t create problems in your marriage but become a Solution Provider. Work on yourself to become an asset in your marriage.

Let your spouse feel your positive impact on him or her. If you are a liability in your marriage, your spouse may soon get tired of you. Always contribute positively in your marriage. Always contribute positively in your marriage if you want to prevent Separation or Divorce in your marriage. Add positive values to your spouse, to your children and to your marriage.

Take your time to understand and know your spouse better. You need to put more effort into getting to know your spouse better. The more you know and understand your spouse better, the more your marriage will be more strengthened. Exercise more patience with your spouse Marriage is not a short time affair but lifetime affairs.

You need to be more patient with your spouse. Learn to readjust yourself (don’t be too rigid with your principles/be flexible with your spouse Learn to readjust yourself in your marriage so as to prevent Separation or Divorce. Don’t be too rigid. Be flexible with your spouse. Learn to accept your spouse for who he or she is. Learn to accept your spouse for who he/she is.

Accept your spouse the way He is. Learn to overlook your spouse’s faults. You must learn how to overlook the mistakes of your spouse. Learn to say sorry to your spouse when you are wrong. Learn how to say sorry when you are wrong. Learn to forgive your spouse and let go. You need to know how to forgive your spouse. You need to learn how to Let go of the offences.

Prayer points:

1. It is well with me and my marriage.

2. Satan will not destroy my marriage in Jesus Name.

3. I received the grace to understand my Spouse better in Jesus Name.

4. I shall not fail God in my marriage in Jesus Name.