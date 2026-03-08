How To Praise God

Number one, you can’t truly and effectively praise the God that you don’t have any relationship with, two, you can’t truly praise God you don’t know very well, three, you can’t truly praise God if your heart is not on Him.

“Isaiah 29:13 (KJV) Wherefore the Lord said, Forasmuch as this people draw near me with their mouth, and with their lips do honour me, but have removed their heart far from me, and their fear toward me is taught by the precept of men.” Praising God is a covenant secret that many believers are using against their enemies.

It’s a great mystery that brings God’s presence and intervention into your life and situation for good. Let’s look at how we can start praising God the right way from today. Great blessings and victory come upon us as we praise God the right way.

“Exodus 15:11 (KJV) Who is like unto thee, O LORD, among the gods? Who is like thee, glorious in holiness, fearful in praises, doing wonders?” Yes, God does great and fearful things when we praise Him the right way.

The acceptance of your praise, the praise that brings glory to God and blessing to man, is born out of an intimate relationship with God. You must have a loving, deeper relationship with God through the process of regeneration and obedience to Him. Unless you are born again and obey God’s word, you can’t truly and effectively praise God. You need to build a close, real relationship with God.

The relationship that is born out of love for Him and love for your fellow human being. This relationship is initiated the day you realize you are a sinner and you desperately need God’s forgiveness and God’s Fatherhood upon your life.

This is done by believing in Jesus Christ, the Son of God, and confessing Jesus as your Lord and Saviour. The moment you determine to obey this word, forsaking your sins and asking God for forgiveness through our Lord Jesus Christ, you are in the right position to praise God acceptably.

Here are some amazing things praises do: Praises, gave Judah was given the position of greatness amongst his brothers: “Genesis 29:35 (KJV) And she conceived again, and bare a son: and she said, Now will I praise the LORD: therefore she called his name Judah; and left bearing.”

Gen.49:8 Judah, thou art he whom thy brethren shall praise: thy hand shall be in the neck of thine enemies; thy father’s children shall bow down before thee.” Praises unto God gave King Jehoshaphat victory over four strong nations who rose against Judah to war against Judah.

2 Chronicles 20:21-26 (KJV) And when he had consulted with the people, he appointed singers unto the LORD, and that should praise the beauty of holiness, as they went out before the army, and to say, Praise the LORD; for his mercy endureth for ever.

And when they began to sing and to praise, the LORD set ambushments against the children of Ammon, Moab, and mount Seir, which had come against Judah; and they were smitten.

For the children of Ammon and Moab stood up against the inhabitants of mount Seir, utterly to slay and destroy them: and when they had made an end of the inhabitants of Seir, every one helped to destroy another.

And when Judah came toward the watch tower in the wilderness, they looked unto the multitude, and, behold, they were dead bodies fallen to the earth, and none escaped.

And when Jehoshaphat and his people came to take away the spoil of them, they found among them in abundance both riches with the dead bodies, and precious jewels, which they stripped off for themselves, more than they could carry away: and they were three days in gathering of the spoil, it was so much.