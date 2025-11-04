‘How To Optimise Nigeria’s N1.2trn Downstream Energy Market’

The National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, has said that certain steps should be taken to optimise Nigeria’s downstream energy market valued at approximately N1.2 trillion ($3 billion), with a projected growth rate of five per cent CAGR (2025-2030).

He stated that a number of measures should be activated to optimise the huge downstream market in Nigeria, adding that the downstream energy sector is undergoing a seismic shift, adding that PETROAN is at the forefront of shaping a competitive, transparent, and inclusive market.

Delivering a paper during a downstream summit in Lagos, he said the removal of fuel subsidies in 2023 marked a major shift, allowing market forces to determine fuel prices.

He opined that this ended decades of government price control, increased competition as according to him, deregulation opened the door for more private sector participation, especially in fuel importation, distribution, and retail. He added that it ensured operational transparency as companies now face the true cost of operations and pricing, which encourages efficiency and innovation.

He noted that many downstream players previously shielded by subsidies now confront real market dynamics, impacting margins and requiring strategic adjustments. He added that there’s growing interest in upgrading storage, refining, and distribution infrastructure to meet demand and reduce reliance on imports.

He also said there was consumer price sensitivity since fuel prices have become more volatile, directly affecting transportation costs and inflation. He identified opportunities ahead as including refining expansion, noting that projects like the Dangote Refinery and other refineries coming onstream aim to boost local refining capacity, potentially transforming Nigeria into a net exporter of refined products.

He also said there has been digital transformation, adding that companies are investing in automation, data analytics, and customer engagement tools to stay competitive. He noted that there were policy reforms and that regulatory bodies are working to streamline licensing and compliance to attract investment and stabilise the sector.

Gillis-Harry harped on the importance of market access for all players in the industry. He advocated levelling the playing field and avoiding monopolies, noting that without fair access to supply and distribution networks, independent retailers risk being squeezed out by larger players with deeper pockets and preferential deals.

He also called for the encouragement of competition as he stated that when independents retailers can compete, it drives innovation, better customer service, and more competitive pricing across the board.

The PETROAN boss said there was the need for price stability and consumer protection as well as diverse supply channels as according to him, broader access helps reduce reliance on a few dominant suppliers, which can stabilise prices and prevent artificial scarcity.

He also said there was the need for local price moderation, adding that independent retailers often serve rural and underserved areas. For him, adequate presence of retail outlets in this areas helps prevent price extorting in these regions.

He said market access for all players in the industry would foster economic inclusion and job creation, empowerment of small and medium enterprises noting that independent marketers are often small-to- medium enterprises. He added that supporting their access to the market would boost entrepreneurship and local economic development.

He also said that it would increase employment as the outlets create thousands of jobs, from pump attendants to logistics and maintenance staff. Gillis-Harry said: “Market access for all players will lead to supply chain resilience. It will also lead to decentralised distribution.

A healthy mix of players ensures that disruptions in one part of the supply chain don’t cripple the entire system. “There will also be flexibility in crisis. Independent retailers can often adapt more quickly to local conditions, such as fuel shortages or infrastructure issues. “It will create policy influence and stronger collective voice.

When independents have fair access, they gain more leverage in policy discussions, helping shape regulations that reflect the realities on the ground.” The PETROAN boss noted that there are emerging business models within the downstream landscape.

He stated that there integrated refining and retail chains leading to vertical integration as according to him, players like Dangote Group are combining refining, logistics, and retail under one umbrella to control costs and ensure supply chain efficiency.

He also said there was emergence of modular refineries and that smaller refineries are coming up, while decentralised refineries are gaining traction, offering quicker setup and localised distribution. He also said that the current development had technologydriven retail models such as smart fuel stations and that automation, digital payment systems, and real-time inventory tracking are becoming standard.

He stated that technologies like the PQAQC PRIMIS, Apt Fuel were being deployed and run by retail outlets and that there is mobile apps & loyalty programs as retailers are using apps to offer fuel discounts, track purchases, and engage customers directly.

Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector is transforming, and with deregulation and subsidy removal, new business models are emerging to meet market demands and stay competitive. “There is third-party logistics and fuel-as-a-service independent haulage networks.

Logistics firms are offering fuel delivery and fleet management services to retailers and corporate clients. “It has also led to on-demand fuel delivery. Startups are exploring app-based fuel delivery for homes, businesses, and vehicles—especially in urban centers.