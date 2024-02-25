How to Move From Dreams To Fulfillment (A Case Study of Joseph)

Text: Genesis 37:5-11; Genesis 39:1-15; Genesis 37:18-20 Proverbs 29:18. “Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he”. Genesis 37:5. “And Joseph dreamed a dream, and he told it his brethren: and they hated him yet the more”. Genesis 37:9. “And he dreamed yet another dream, and told it his brethren, and said, Behold, I have dreamed a dream more; and, behold, the sun and the moon and the eleven stars made obeisance to me”. It is very good to have dreams in life in order to have a future. Anyone with no dreams in life has no future. It is only the dreamers that own the future.

Future or tomorrow belongs only to those that have dreams. It is one thing to have dreams and it is another thing to fulfill your dreams. Many people have dreams but very few people bring their dreams to fulfillment. In this study, we shall be looking at the processes to follow or steps to follow in order for your dreams to be fulfilled by looking at Joseph, as a case study. You must know that every dream goes along with envy, jealousy or hatred.Genesis 37:5, 8, If you want to bring your dreams to fulfillment you must learn how to deal with envy, jealousy or hatred. Joseph was hated by his brothers because of his dreams.

You must believe your dreams hold unto it until you see it come to fulfillment. Genesis 37:9-10. If you want to move from dreams to fulfillment, you must believe your dreams and hold onto them until it is fulfilled. Joseph believed his dreams and held onto them until they were fulfilled. Avoid distractions but be focused. Genesis 39:1-8. If you want to see your dreams being fulfilled, you need to avoid distractions and be focused. Joseph was very focused and his dreams came to pass. Run away from dream killers. Genesis 39:7-15; 1 Thessalonians 5:22.

Anyone that is objective is to see his dreams turned to fulfillment must run away from dream killers else, his dreams will become unfulfilled. Joseph ran away from the wife of Potiphar (his Master’s wife) from eating forbidden food. You must be friendly and ready to help others. Genesis 40:6-14. You may not be able to turn your dreams to reality if you are too hostile. If you want to move from the level of dreams to reality you must be friendly and be ready to help others or serve them. You can not achieve all your dreams by yourself alone. You need others to move from where you are to where you should be.

Joseph was very friendly and served or helped others and that served as a catalyst to the fulfillment of his dreams. Your dreams will become fulfilled if you can put all the aforementioned points to practice or action. Prayer points: 1. Oh Lord delivers me from the enemies of my dreams in life in Jesus Name. 2. Father destroys what- ever that wants to destroy me and my dreams in Jesus Name. 3. Father gives me men and resources to accomplish my dreams in Jesus Name. 4. Oh Lord, let all my dreams come to pass on Jesus’ Name.