How To Maneuver Christmas Traffic, Step-By-Step Guide

The Christmas season is always filled with loads of excitement and merriment. Unfortunately, one of the pitfalls of this season is the high number of road traffic and congested areas across Lagos State, Nigeria.

The festive season is upon us again, and for many, this means embarking on the annual outing for Christmas. This journey steeped in tradition and anticipation can also present unique challenges due to excessive road traffic and gridlock.

However, New Telegraph is committed to ensuring your Christmas drive is not only safe but also enjoyable as we put together a guide to help you navigate the Yuletide season road movement with ease.

Lagos traffic is notorious for being particularly challenging, especially during the festive season when the roads become busier due to holiday activities.

As commuters prepare to travel to their various destinations, it’s essential to be prepared for the challenges that come with navigating Lagos traffic during this period.

Below are some practical tips to help you navigate the chaos effectively.

Tips For Navigating Lagos Traffic During Yuletide

Plan Your Trips Around Peak Hours

One of the most effective ways to navigate Lagos traffic during the Yuletide season is to leave early. This cannot be overstated. By leaving early, you can avoid the peak hours when traffic is usually at its worst.

For example, if you’re planning to travel to Victoria Island from the Mainland for Christmas, it’s best to leave before 6 am to avoid the traffic congestion that usually starts building up around 7 am.

Traffic is heaviest during rush hours (6:30–10:00 AM and 4:30–9:00 PM) and it may extend during this yuletide season, therefore it is important to schedule your movements outside these windows for smoother commutes.

Early mornings and late evenings often provide the most manageable conditions

Utilize Public Transportation Options

Consider alternatives like the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which has dedicated lanes to bypass heavy traffic.

Ferries are also a viable option for coastal areas, helping you avoid road congestion altogether.

Leverage Technology, Use Traffic Apps To Navigate Traffic

Traffic apps have become essential tools for navigating Lagos traffic.

Navigation Apps like Google Maps, Waze, and Traffic Alert provide real-time traffic updates, helping you navigate through congested areas and estimated arrival times.

These apps can also help you find alternative routes, reducing travel time and stress.

Social media platforms like WhatsApp and X also provide live updates from local users about accidents or road closures.

Explore Alternative/Less Popular Routes

Another effective way to navigate Lagos traffic during the Yuletide season is to use alternative routes.

Instead of using the usual routes that are prone to traffic congestion, try using alternative routes that may be less congested.

For instance, if you’re travelling from Ikeja to Lagos Island, you can use the alternative route through Oshodi instead of using the usual route through Mushin.

Main roads such as Ikorodu Road and Third Mainland Bridge are often gridlocked.

Familiarize yourself with alternative paths to avoid bottlenecks.

Also, Listening to traffic radio (e.g., Lagos Traffic Radio, 96.1 FM) can help you stay informed.

Carpool Or Use Ride-Sharing Services

Ride-sharing platforms reduce the number of vehicles on the road and can also be a more economical and stress-free way to navigate Lagos traffic.

Keep Your Vehicle In Top Shape

Avoid breakdowns by maintaining your car. Regularly check tyre pressure, fluid levels, and battery health. A well-maintained vehicle ensures you don’t contribute to the traffic gridlock.

Navigating Lagos traffic during the Yuletide season requires a combination of planning, patience, and smart choices. Begin with a comprehensive check of your vehicle. This includes ensuring your car’s battery is in good condition, as cold weather can affect its performance. Check the lights, indicators, and rear reflectors are clean and working.

The car tyres are another important thing to check. Check the tread depth. Also, consider the pressure; colder temperatures can reduce tyre pressure. Avoid Peak Hours to Reduce Stress.

Peak hours are usually the most challenging times to navigate Lagos traffic.

To reduce stress and avoid traffic congestion, it’s best to avoid travelling during peak hours.

In Lagos, peak hours are usually between 7 am and 9 am in the morning, and between 4 pm and 7 pm in the evening.

If possible, try to avoid travelling during these hours to reduce stress and avoid traffic congestion.

Stay Calm And Prepared

Traffic delays are inevitable. So bring water and snacks to stay energized, listen to soothing music or podcasts, and keep emergency contacts handy.

This preparation ensures comfort during long delays.

By following these tips, you can minimize delays, navigate Lagos traffic with ease this yuletide season and make the most of your holiday travels.

Remember to always stay calm, patient, and courteous while driving.

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and safe travels!

