The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 17, 2026
How To Make Your Phone Battery Last Longer While Travelling

One of the continuing problems of cell phones and travel is keeping your phone charged, especially on longer trips.

It might sound counterintuitive, but phone experts suggest that repeatedly charging your phone battery to 100% may actually cause it to degrade faster.

Go to your battery settings and select 95%.

Then reduce the power of your animation effects on the phone.

Go to Set- tings, click Accessibility, and select “Reduce Motion.”

Your battery will last much longer.

 

*Culled: Peter Greenberg (peter- greenberg.com)

