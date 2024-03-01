How to Live Healthy During Ramadan Fast

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed annually by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community togetherness.During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until sunset, engaging in spiritual practices aimed at strengthening their relationship with God and developing self-discipline. The fast is intended to instill empathy for the underprivileged and foster humility. Ramadan is also a time for increased prayer, reading of the Qur’an, and attending mosque services. The month is concluded with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr. Ramadan starts and ends according to the sighting of the crescent moon, moving backward about eleven days each solar year due to the lunar calendar.

However, few steps are all it takes to make your Ramadan fasting healthier! Fasting during Ramadan carries a high risk of dehydration as food and drink are limited to before sunrise and after sunset. Furthermore, as fasting individuals are encouraged to wake up very early to have their Suhoor (or pre-dawn meal), sleep deprivation and dehydration can lead to headaches. “Healthy fasting is possible if you consume the right foods and in the right quantity,”. We are advise not to skip Sahoor (pre-dawn meal) As the saying goes, ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day’.

And during Ramadan, it becomes even more important! Skipping of Suhoor prolongs the fasting period as our body will need to rely on the previous meal to provide us with all the nutrients and energy until Iftar (break fast). While some of the tips we need to remain healthy during the fasting period includes; 1. Don’t overeat during Iftar (break fast meal).Just as it is not advisable to skip Suhoor, overeating when it is time to break the fast can harm your body. Iftar should be a well-balanced, nutritious meal and not a feast! Overeating and excessive consumption of high-fat foods in particular may result in indigestion and weight gain. Slow down and enjoy each mouthful of your food. 2.We also advise to avoid eating fried foods, salty foods and high- sugar foods It is not uncommon for fasting individuals to reward themselves with rich, greasy, fried and sugary dishes come meal time.

While these foods make you feel good in the short run, they can make fasting the next day more difficult. Aside from the unhealthy weight gain, consuming fatty and sugary foods also cause sluggishness and fatigue. In addition, you should limit your intake of salt, especially during Suhoor (pre-dawn meal), as this increases thirst. Instead, try incorporating foods from all the major food groups including fruit and vegetables, rice and alternatives, as well meat and alternatives. Consuming fibre-rich foods during Ramadan is also ideal. 3.Drink as much water as possible Drinking as much water as possible between Iftar (break fast) and Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) reduces your risk of dehydration during fasting. Make every effort to drink at least 8 glasses of fluids daily before dawn and after sundown. Fluids include juices, milk, beverages and soups but water is the best choice. Ideally, you should also cut down on caffeinated drinks like coffee, tea and colas as these have a diuretic effect and promotes fluid loss. A well-balanced diet is key to healthy fasting during Ramadan.