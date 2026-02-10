How To Increase Nigeria’s Savings On Petroleum Products Importation —CORAN

Chairman, Board of Trust- ees, Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN), Capt Emmanuel Iheanacho, has said there is need to support investors who plan to build refineries as a strategy to increase the nation’s N6 trillion savings on importation of petroleum products.

He stated that having more re- fineries in Nigeria would boost the nation’s refining capacity, further reduce importation of petroleum products, even increase the national ability to export refined petroleum products and earn more foreign exchange.

The Authority Chief Executive (ACE) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Saidu Mohammed, had said Nigeria saved over N6 trillion in the first nine months of 2025.

He spoke while delivering a key- note address during the “Ideas in Action: Upstream, Downstream, during the concluded 2026 Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) titled, ‘Driving Nigeria’s Downstream Renaissance : Regulation, Investment and Market Confidence in Abuja.

He said: “The cumulative impact of the full deregulation of the downstream sector, the harmonisation of the forex market, the incentivisation of gas and the trading of crude and products in naira has reduced the fiscal and economic losses of importing petroleum products by over N6 trillion in the first nine months of 2025.”

Iheanancho, who is also Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Oil and Gas, in an in- terview with our correspondent over the weekend, also said having more refineries in Nigeria would increase employment generation and stimulate economic growth.

He added that it could also make Nigeria a refining hub in Africa with the associated benefits. He said: “You have to give support to those who have articulated plans to build refineries. So that is really the way it can be done. “There should be more support to local refiners in the country.

Not only for ourselves, but also it will be a very useful means of creating jobs and welfare in our economy, it will increase our ability to export to neighboring countries.” Noting that there is the ongoing construction of some refineries in the country with different challeng- es, he noted that building refineries was capital intensive.

He said: “We really need to be self-sufficient in petroleum product refining in the country. The major one that really would be common to most of the refineries in work in progress are the lack of investment and resources.

To build a refinery is not cheap.for instance, if you wanted to build a 20,000 barrels by day refinery depending on the state of products that you propose to produce, you could be looking at just well over $200 million. “So unless we have to start with, especially the mining fund, we can actually go and do that. We wouldn’t go very far.

So we really need to get positions for how we can find the finance to invest in this sector.” Iheanacho expressed optimism that the African Energy Bank could be of assistance to indigenous players in the downstream who are working on building refineries. He also said that the manufacturing sector should also be supported to expand for national economic development.

According to him, the government has shown appreciable support for the development of the downstream sector. He said: “Let me hazard a guess that the African Energy Bank would be helpful in that regard. I don’t know much about the structure and the objects of the African Energy Bank.

We’re just going by its name. If it is a dedicated fund for development of energy resources within the economy, Then it would make a positive impact if it is well managed. So it is a good idea. “The N6.trillion is a big boost to our national development and has helped to conserve foreign exchange. $6 trillion is a lot of money.

So if that kind of money has been saved, it is a good development. That is very important. It’s such a free company and we have to find out exactly how we did it and continue to do those things that made it possible. “There are other things that should be done to ensure that we reduce (3:13) this importation of petroleum products.

A lot and lots of other things that you could look at also. And if we design programs so that people can actually establish the manufacturing capacity locally, we will be able to satisfy local demand as well as actually generate foreign exchange through our ability to export the excesses that we would produce.

So it’s an ongoing thing. “It’s not just one. So we’ve just done it for the oil sector. That’s not the end of the matter. We have to really take a very careful look at the economy, how it is structured, and ways in which we can improve by creating manufacturing capacity, jobs, and profits in the economy.”

He added: “When you listen to what the government says, they are absolutely supporting local refinance. It takes time for these things to go down, but certainly they are making the right statements with respect to your help that they want to give to local refinancers. “It is necessary we have this hub of local refining in Nigeria.

More of local refining in capacity in Nigeria, the advantages the country will gain from that are numerous. There are linkages there are spin-offs that really would expect to get other than just premium motor spirit and gas. So there’s quite a lot of spin-offs that we would be looking forward to.”