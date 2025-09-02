‘How To Increase $800bn Investments In Petroleum Sector’

A former Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Chief Chamberlain Oyibo, and Head, Economic Intelligence Research & Regulation, Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Mrs. Ogechi Nkwoji, have said adherence to the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act will increase investments in the petroleum industry.

They spoke in separate interviews with New Telegraph. Oyibo called for stability in policy implementation by the government. He warned against policy inconsistency, adding that investors would go to countries with stable policies.

He also called for sustenance of harmony between players in the oil industry and host communities so as to ensure investment safety and attraction of more investments in the country. The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd), Engr Bayo Ojulari, had recently said that investments from global banks into Nigeria’s oil and gas sector hit $800bn in 2024.

The GCEO represented by Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd, Udobong Ntia, speaking while delivering his paper, titled: “Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry: History, Current Realities, Future Opportunities and Strategies for Sustainable Resource Development,” during the 50th anniversary ceremony of Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) in Lagos, also recalled that President Bola Tinubu had mandated the national oil company and the industry to raise investment in the oil and gas sector to $60 billion by 2030.

According to him, industry operators were currently talking about investments as a critical issue in the sector, given the presidential directive that mandated the industry to attract fresh investments of about $30 billion by the 2027. Also Ojulari during a recent courtesy visit of the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya to the NNPC Management at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, reiterated the goal of NNPC Ltd attracting at least $60 billion in fresh investments.

He also emphasized the importance of strengthened partnerships with operators, government agencies, and accountability institutions like NEITI in achieving the company’s targets. Oyibo said: “What they should do are many. We have the PIA, they should make sure that the keep to the terms of the Act because people like stability. They do not want when government changes policies often all at.

It is the PIA that is attracting people. Success Nwogu A former Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Chief Chamberlain Oyibo, and Head, Economic Intelligence Research & Regulation, Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Mrs. Ogechi Nkwoji, have said adherence to the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act will increase investments in the petroleum industry.

They spoke in separate interviews with New Telegraph. Oyibo called for stability in policy implementation by the government. He warned against policy inconsistency, adding that investors would go to countries with stable policies. He also called for sustenance of harmony between players in the oil industry and host communities so as to ensure investment safety and attraction of more investments in the country.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd), Engr Bayo Ojulari, had recently said that investments from global banks into Nigeria’s oil and gas sector hit $800bn in 2024. The GCEO represented by Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd, Udobong Ntia, speaking while delivering his paper, titled: “Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry:

History, Current Realities, Future Opportunities and Strategies for Sustainable Resource Development,” during the 50th anniversary ceremony of Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) in Lagos, also recalled that President Bola Tinubu had mandated the national oil company and the industry to raise investment in the oil and gas sector It took years to get it done and signed.

And at that time, we lost a lot of ground in investments. So now people are beginning to understand it and how to invest. Because any investor wants his money, and he wants to make profits. And we want development. So, it is two ways. When you develop and produce, both sides make profit.

“They also need to maintain harmony in the oil producing companies so that investors will be assured of the safety of their investment. Most of the land and swamp offshore are now in the hands of Nigerian companies. So, who knows how to deal with communities. We believe that the communities will be better integrated into the operations.

Because if the oil stays in the ground, it doesn’t benefit anybody. But when the oil comes up to the surface, communities also have a stake: they survive pollution and they survive loss of farmland. So, the companies will make sure that the whole community’s development is fully composed of different communities and operated properly.”