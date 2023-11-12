How To Get Your Reward In Serving God

Hebrews 11:6 (KJV) “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him”. Those that listen to the voice of falling and discouragement cannot go far in serving the Lord. From the opening Scripture, we see that for there to be reward in your services to God, you have to be very diligent about it, you have to be faithful in your services to God.

What I mean is, whichever area of life you are obeying God, whichever area of life you are serving God or seeking God, you have to do it with all your heart and all your strength and all your focus with unquenchable persistence, this is the way you can get any blessing of greatness from the Lord.

HOW DO I REALLY SERVE GOD ACCEPTABLY?

You must know God intimately. Jesus Christ is the way the truth and the life, no man comes to God except through Him. It’s only in Christ you will find the truth and eternal life. For you to serve God acceptably you must know Him and for you to know Him, you must believe in Christ Jesus as your Lord and Saviour because through Jesus Christ you will know and experience that truth about God and you will receive the very kind of the life of God which is eternal life. John 14:6 (KJV) Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.

Luke 10:22 (KJV) All things are delivered to me of my Father: and no man knoweth who the Son is, but the Father; and who the Father is, but the Son, and he to whom the Son will reveal him. Be Faithful the moment you make the decision to seek God in anyway, discouragement will come, trials will come, persecutions will come but one thing that will launch you beyond the level of struggles is faithfulness for as you pass the test of faithfulness to God, He will be able to trust you with His blessing.

The good thing about the blessing of God is: once you receive it, it lasts forever and ever from generation to generation till a thousand generations and that is why the blessing is not just given indiscriminately, it’s for the faithful and once contacted you will live to dance and glorify the Lord forever. “1 Corinthians 4:1-2 (KJV) Let a man so account of us, as of the ministers of Christ, and stewards of the mysteries of God. Moreover, it is required in stewards, that a man be found faithful”.

Do it with gladness Cheerfulness of heart is the primary requirement for giving anything to God. 2 Corinthians 9:7 (KJV) Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver. God won’t accept any service or resources given to him with a grudging heart. When you are giving any- thing to God, first make sure it’s coming from your heart. Communion with God We are called to fellowship with God in His word (The Holy Bible), worship and prayers.

As we draw closer to God in studying and meditation on His word, we will begin to have perfect knowledge of who God is. As we pray and worship God, we are expressing our faith in Him. You have to pray to fulfill destiny. Luke 18:1 (KJV) And he spake a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray, and not to faint. Obedience to God’s Word. Obeying what God commands us to do puts us in command of life’s situations and circumstances and ultimately brings God’s blessings upon us.

Hebrews 11:7 (KJV) By faith Noah, being warned of God of things not seen as yet, moved with fear, prepared an ark to the saving of his house; by which he condemned the world, and became heir of the righteous- ness which is by faith. Imagine if Noah had not obeyed God, what could have become of him and the whole world during the flood?