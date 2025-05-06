How To Develop Nigeria’s Cocoa Quality – Johnvents

Share

The Group Managing Director of Johnvents Group, John Alamu, has emphasized the need to improve the quality of cocoa produced in Nigeria to meet international standards, especially in light of rising global cocoa prices.

Alamu stressed that Nigeria must not only increase its cocoa production but also enhance the quality to gain better competitiveness in the global market.

He stated this while discussing the current state of Nigeria’s cocoa and other agricultural commodities.

He disclosed that Johnvents Group has consistently worked to upgrade the quality of Nigerian cocoa and other produce to ensure acceptability in international markets.

As part of these efforts, the company acquired Premium Cocoa Products in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State—Nigeria’s oldest cocoa processing plant—with a 30,000MT capacity.

Tracing the company’s journey, Alamu said Johnvents Group started in 2016 and has since evolved into a transnational agribusiness and manufacturing powerhouse, championing sustainable development across the agricultural value chain in Africa and beyond.

He noted that the revitalization of Premium Cocoa Products (Ile-Oluji) reflects the Group’s commitment to preserving Nigeria’s industrial heritage while producing cocoa that meets global benchmarks.

Driven by the same goal of improving Nigeria’s agricultural output, Alamu revealed that in 2023, Johnvents Group acquired Noble-Eagle Industries Limited, a fast-growing FMCG manufacturer.

The company now produces edible oils, cereals, animal feeds, seasoning cubes, and bottled water—further expanding its scale and versatility to meet the needs of consumers across West Africa.

Alamu also announced the launch of a unified corporate identity for Johnvents Group, uniting over eight subsidiaries operating across 12 countries in Africa, Asia, and the UAE. The Group trades in more than 25 commodities and products.

To support its growing international footprint, he said Johnvents Industries DMCC (JID) was established in Dubai as the Group’s global trading hub.

JID coordinates sourcing and exports from over 12 countries, connecting African agricultural produce to markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

“Johnvents Group is not only creating value from farm to table—it is reshaping the narrative of African enterprise through scale, innovation, and impact,” Alamu said.

“With every investment, we deepen our roots on the continent while expanding our reach globally. The future of African agribusiness lies not in raw exports, but in transformation, traceability, and long-term value creation.

“Johnvents is advancing its mission of nourishing Africa and the world through sustainable practices, inclusive growth, and a fully integrated approach that leaves no part of the value chain behind.”

Share