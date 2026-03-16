How To Curb Delay In Corruption Trials, By Lawyer

‘Delay in corruption trials weakening justice system, anti-graft war’

TUNDE OYESINA writes that lawyers have called for stronger judicial discipline and more efficient case management practices to ensure that corruption trials are concluded without unnecessary delay

Some senior lawyers have expressed serious concern over persistent delay in the prosecution of high profile corruption cases in the country, warning that the slow pace of trials is undermining the country’s justice system and weakening the fight against graft.

The lawyers noted with dismay that several corruption cases involving politically exposed persons and senior public officials have remained in courts for many years, sometimes moving through multiple courts and appellate processes before substantive trials can proceed. They argued that the situation has created public frustration and raised serious questions about the effectiveness of Nigeria’s criminal justice system in handling complex financial crimes.

Observers noted that corruption cases involving high-ranking government officials often become prolonged due to legal technicalities, frequent adjournments, jurisdictional objections and the filing of interlocutory appeals that halt proceedings at the trial stage. While defendants have a constitutional right to fair hearing and due process, many experts argued that the abuse of procedural mechanisms has contributed significantly to delays in the administration of justice.

The criminal justice system must evolve to ensure that corruption cases are handled expeditiously

Recently, the leadership of Nigeria’s anti-graft agencies has also joined the growing list of stakeholders expressing concern over the situation. Ola Olukoyede, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and his counterpart at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu (SAN), openly expressed concern about the slow pace of trials involving politically exposed persons and other high-profile defendants.

Speaking in Abuja at the ninth meeting of the Corruption and Financial Crimes Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO) set up by the National Judicial Council (NJC), Olukoyede, lamented the frequent adjournments and procedural technicalities that often prolong corruption trials. He warned that such delays could undermine public confidence in the judicial system and weaken the country’s anti-corruption campaign. According to him, some courts entertain numerous applications and preliminary objections which slow down the progress of cases.

The EFCC boss noted that the liberal exercise of judicial discretion in some corruption cases allows defendants to file multiple interlocutory applications that significantly delay proceedings. He therefore called for the establishment of clear benchmarks and stronger judicial discipline in handling corruption cases. On his part, chairman of the ICPC, Musa Aliyu (SAN), also expressed concern about the slow pace of corruption trials.

Aliyu suggested the introduction of special practice directions that would make corruption trials timebound, similar to election petitions which must be concluded within specific timelines. According to him, adopting such procedural reforms would help reduce unnecessary delays and ensure quicker determination of corruption cases. He also recommended the development of standardized judicial procedures to ensure consistency in handling financial crime cases across courts.

CSO, NBA’s concern

Apart from the EFCC and ICPC, several professional bodies, civil society organisations and anti-corruption advocacy groups have also raised concerns about delays in the prosecution of corruption cases in Nigeria. The Nigerian Bar Association had on several occasions expressed worry about the slow pace of corruption trials in the country. The association argued that prolonged corruption trials undermine the rule of law and allow politically exposed persons to exploit legal technicalities to evade justice.

The NBA had repeatedly called for reforms in criminal procedure laws and stricter case management by trial judges. Civil society groups such as the Centre for Anti‑Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) and the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking Initiative (NACAT) have equally criticized delays in corruption investigations and prosecutions.

NACAT, for instance, has accused anti-corruption agencies of failing to aggressively pursue some high-profile corruption allegations and called for greater transparency and accountability in the handling of such cases . It argued that prolonged corruption trials discourage whistleblowers and weaken public trust in anticorruption institutions. These organizations maintained that the justice system must evolve to ensure quicker trials in cases involving public funds.

Long-running graft cases

The Corruption and Financial Crimes Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO) was created by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to monitor the progress of corruption cases across courts and identify reasons for delays. The committee has been working with judges and prosecutors to address structural challenges affecting the speedy trial of corruption cases.

However, despite all these efforts, several high-profile corruption cases have remained in court for many years, often moving slowly due to legal technicalities, appeals, and frequent adjournments. Many of these cases involved allegations of diversion of public funds, money laundering and abuse of office. While some of the trials have progressed slowly due to legal challenges and interlocutory appeals, others have faced repeated adjournments and procedural complications. Prominent among such cases is the trial of a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd).

The corruption case involving Dasuki is one of Nigeria’s most prominent and long-running corruption trials. Dasuki was first charged in 2015 following investigations into the alleged diversion of funds meant for the procurement of arms to fight insurgency in the North-East. The Federal Government accused him and several others of misappropriating about $2.1 billion intended for arms procurement during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. The case has been prosecuted in different courts including the Federal High Court and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

From the beginning, the case attracted significant legal battles including bail applications, jurisdictional objections and other procedural challenges. At different stages of the trial, the defence filed multiple applications which resulted in adjournments and appeals. The case also generated constitutional controversies, particularly regarding compliance with court orders granting bail to the defendant. Over the years, several witnesses have testified, while others were cross-examined as the prosecution attempted to establish its case.

The trial has continued intermittently in the FCT High Court, with proceedings still ongoing years after the charges were first filed. Another case in this category is the trial of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke. This has been the subject of several corruption investigations relating to alleged diversion of public funds and money laundering. The investigations began around 2015, following allegations that billions of dollars were mismanaged during her tenure as petroleum minister.

The EFCC filed multiple charges and also pursued asset forfeiture proceedings involving property and funds allegedly linked to the former minister. However, the case has faced legal and jurisdictional challenges because Alison-Madueke has been outside Nigeria for several years. Authorities in Nigeria have worked with foreign governments in connection with investigations and asset recovery efforts.

Various courts in Nigeria have also issued orders relating to forfeiture of assets believed to have been acquired with illicit funds. Because the former minister has not been physically present in Nigeria to face trial in some of the charges, the proceedings have moved slowly. Investigations and legal proceedings related to the allegations remain ongoing, including asset forfeiture actions and international cooperation efforts. Another corruption case that has lingered is that involving Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team.

Although, this is one of Nigeria’s most controversial financial crime prosecutions. Maina was first charged in 2017 after he was accused of diverting pension funds amounting to over N2 billion. The trial was marked by dramatic developments, including the defendant’s disappearance at one point and his subsequent arrest. During the proceedings before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the EFCC presented several witnesses and documentary evidence relating to pension payments and financial transactions.

The court eventually delivered judgement in 2021, convicting Maina on several counts of money laundering. He was sentenced to eight years imprisonment after the court found that the prosecution had proved its case. However, following the conviction, legal proceedings continued through appeals filed by the defence. Maina was convicted and sentenced, but appellate proceedings have continued within the judicial system.

The trial of a former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, over alleged money laundering offences involving about N4 billion is also ongoing. The anti-graft agency alleged that large sums of public funds were fraudulently withdrawn from Anambra State security accounts and diverted during the final days of his administration.

Obiano pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja. The trial initially began before Justice Inyang Ekwo, but suffered a major setback after the judge handling the case was suspended and the case reassigned to another judge.

Following the reassignment, the prosecution requested additional time to allow the new judge familiarise himself with the case. The case remains pending before the Federal High Court in Abuja and has experienced delays due to procedural developments and reassignment of the trial judge. Also, a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, was arraigned by the EFCC in May 2024 alongside his daughter and son-in-law.

The defendants were accused of fraud, abuse of office and contract manipulation involving about ₦2.7 billion. The EFCC alleged that contracts were awarded to companies linked to members of Sirika’s family in violation of procurement laws. The trial commenced before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory. During proceedings, witnesses testified about the awarding of aviation contracts and alleged irregular payments. At one point, the court ordered a trial-within-trial to determine whether certain statements made by the defendants were voluntarily obtained.

The trial is still ongoing, with the court ordering parties to file written addresses as proceedings continue. In a related development, the trial of a former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, which started in 2023 is still ongoing. Emefiele is currently facing multiple corruption and abuse-of-office trials in different courts in Lagos and Abuja. He is facing a 19-count charge involving alleged $4.5 billion fraud, procurement violations and abuse of office during his tenure as CBN governor.

Another case involves allegations of illegal acquisition of assets and manipulation of proxy accounts connected to a housing estate project. The cases have experienced various legal developments including bail applications, jurisdictional challenges, filing of preliminary objections, submission of documentary and digital evidence by the prosecution, among others . Despite these developments, the trial has progressed slowly because of multiple legal issues raised by the defence.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, some legal analysts have observed that the extended timelines associated with corruption cases highlights the structural challenges within Nigeria’s criminal justice system. They noted that corruption trials involve complex financial investigations, large volumes of documentary evidence and multiple defendants, all of which contribute to longer proceedings. They argued, however, that the justice system must find ways to balance the constitutional rights of defendants with the public interest in ensuring the timely prosecution of corruption cases.

Speaking on the issue, a senior lawyer, Dauda Badams, noted that the slow pace of corruption trials in Nigeria is a major concern for the legal community, saying when corruption cases involving public officials remain in court for many years, it sends wrong signals to the society and weakens the deterrent effect of the law.

Badams said: “The criminal justice system must evolve to ensure that corruption cases are handled expeditiously. Judges must adopt stricter case management techniques, while discouraging unnecessary interlocutory applications that delay proceedings. “In addition, legislative reforms may be necessary to introduce special procedural rules for corruption trials so that such cases are concluded within a reasonable timeframe”.

On his part, a rights activist, Abiodun Olugbemide, linked the delay in corruption trials to excessive reliance on technicalities and procedural objections. He argued that defence lawyers often exploit these legal loopholes to stall proceedings for years. “While every defendant has a constitutional right to fair hearing, the courts must ensure that such rights are not abused in a way that frustrates justice. “Nigeria needs stronger judicial discipline and more efficient case management practices to ensure that corruption trials are concluded without unnecessary delay”, Olugbemide said.

In her comments, a senior lawyer, Ada Obiechinna, opined that a major problem affecting corruption trials in Nigeria is the multiplicity of preliminary objections and appeals filed during trial. She added that these applications often result in long adjournments and sometimes move the case through several appellate courts before the trial itself can proceed.

Poorly prepared cases often lead to adjournments and procedural complications

To address this problem, Obiechinna said; “the judiciary must adopt procedural rules that discourage frivolous objections and ensure that trials proceed without interruption”. In his submissions, a rights activist, Bright Enado, disclosed that the issue of delayed corruption trials is not solely the fault of the courts, saying several stakeholders within the criminal justice system should share in the blame.

Enado said: “Investigative agencies must ensure that their investigations are thorough before filing charges in court. Poorly prepared cases often lead to adjournments and procedural complications. “Furthermore, prosecutors must ensure that witnesses and documentary evidence are available during trial to avoid unnecessary delays. “The fight against corruption cannot succeed if corruption cases are allowed to drag on endlessly in court. “Justice delayed is justice denied not only to the accused, but also to the Nigerian people whose resources may have been misappropriated.

“To restore confidence in the justice system, corruption trials must be conducted in a transparent and time-bound manner. “Nigeria must adopt structural reorms to address delays in corruption trials.These reforms may include, special courts for corruption cases, strict case management by judges, time-bound trial procedures, reduction of interlocutory appeals during trial, as well as Increased funding for investigative agencies. “Without such reforms, high-profile corruption cases may continue to linger in courts for years”.

In his views, a former National President of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Malachy Ugwummadu, said the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 has enough provisions that should guide in ensuring that corruption trials are promptly dealt with. “We should neither over-legislate our society nor overload our criminal jurisprudence, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015. I am persuaded to believe that enough has been done within the time frame to fast-track criminal trials in Nigeria.

“You would recall that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, copiously provided for speedy dispensation of justice in a manner that dispenses with issues like stay of proceedings under Section 306 of ACJA which effectively prohibits an application.for staying of proceedings in our criminal justice system. “On the innovation of day-to-day trial under Section 396 of ACJA, I state that once trial commences, none of the parties can seek adjournment for more than five times. Issues like taking both preliminary with interlocutory application as well as the substantive suit together were also provided for in ACJA 2015.

“Even the reforms by which trial Judges who have taken up a matter and commenced trial, but elevated to the appellate court could return to conclude the case. This was the provision of Section 396(7) which was struck down by the Supreme Court in the case of Ude Jones Udeogu vs FRN (2016). But, with all of those measures in place, all that we need to do is to keep faith with the express provisions of the innovations introduced in the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws.

“Besides, under Section 36 (1) of the Constitution, the right to fair hearing of an accused person is guaranteed and the prosecution is not allowed to muzzle him. He must be given adequate time and resources to defend himself. He must be allowed access to his lawyer(s). He must also be given proper information about the charges against him. Trial of an accused person must also be by a court whose independence and impartiality is guaranteed. All these are necessary because criminal trials usually could end in conviction or acquittal”, Ugwummadu said.