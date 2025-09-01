How To Curb Delay, Corruption In Judiciary, By FHC CJ

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho has said that the judiciary is facing intense scrutiny over delays, inefficiency, and corruption.

He however warned that overwork and systemic gaps create fertile ground for unethical practices. Speaking at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference in Enugu, themed “Stand Out, Stand Tall!”, Justice Tsoho stressed the urgent need to decongest court dockets.

He also proposed the introduction of specialised tribunals to handle specific disputes—such as immigration, intellectual property, and environmental cases—without replacing traditional judges. He noted with dismay that many judges were overburdened and are quick to adjourn cases over minor errors by lawyers.

“I am not saying tribunals should take the work of judges, but a specialised or quasi-judicial forum should be considered to ease the load,” he said, citing successful models in other countries. Justice Tsoho also called for judicial digitalisation, pointing out that inefficiency remains a “great sponsor of corruption”. He recalled how digitising the affidavit system in Abuja helped curb prior abuses.

“Reform is not an option. Justice must be swift, just, and serve,” he added. In his intervention, NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), echoed the need for systemic reform. He suggested reducing the number of cases reaching the Supreme Court, reserving it for policy matters rather than minor disputes.

Osigwe also flagged weaknesses in Nigeria’s probono system, proposing a support fund and mandating NBA branches to set up pro-bono desks, managed by young and volunteer senior lawyers. The NBA President also criticised excessive bail requirements, which often congest custodial centres, and condemned corruption at court registries where bribes are demanded for bail processing.

He urged judicial officers to remain impartial and serve society’s vulnerable. Both Justice Tsoho and Osigwe emphasised that specialised tribunals, reduced appeals, digitalisation, and pro-bono reforms are crucial steps toward a more efficient, accountable, and accessible justice system in Nigeria.