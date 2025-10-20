How To Curb Abuse Of State Pardon, By Lawyers

Should Section 175 of the Constitution which empowers the president to grant pardon to convicted persons be amended to make the exercise of prerogative of mercy more transparent, consistent and compatible with Nigeria’s international anti-corruption obligations? Lawyers say yes, no. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have expressed divergent views on the need for a constitutional amendment to make the exercise of prerogative of mercy more transparent, consistent and compatible with Nigeria’s international anti-corruption obligations. The lawyers spoke on the heels of criticisms trailing the recent clemency granted by President Bola Tinubu to 175 Nigerians convicted of various offences, like armed robbery, corruption, drug dealings, murder, among others.

A statement issued by an aide to the President, Bayo Onanuga, indicated that the gesture formed part of sweeping approvals for clemency endorsed by the National Council of State during a meeting at the State House, Abuja. Onanuga disclosed that posthumous presidential pardons were granted to the late nationalist, Herbert Macaulay, and a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, the late Major General Mamman Vatsa, alongside 15 others.

“The President also approved clemency for 82 inmates, commuted seven death sentences to life imprisonment, and reduced the prison terms of 65 others, acting on recommendations from the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy chaired by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi.

“President Tinubu also pardoned four former convicts, including former House of Representatives member, Farouk Lawan, Mrs Anastasia Nwaobia, Hussaini Umar and Ayinla Alanamu. “They were pardoned to enable them to integrate into society, having demonstrated sufficient remorse.

“Nweke Chibueze, serving a life sentence for cocaine, was pardoned, along with Dr Nwogu Peters, who had served 12 out of his 17-year sentence for fraud. “The Ogoni Nine; Ken Saro Wiwa, Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel and John Kpuine, were also formally pardoned”, Onanuga added. The Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy was inaugurated on January 15, 2025, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Clemency under review– AGF

Amidst public outrage, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has disclosed that the clemency granted certain convicted individuals by President Tinubu is still being reviewed. In a statement dated October 16, 2025 and titled; “Presidential Prerogative of Mercy Exercise at Review Stage, Not Final”, the AGF acknowledged the public concerns that trailed the president’s action.

The arbitrary use of clemency power queries commitment to accountability, deterrence, rule of law

The statement reads: “The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice wishes to clarify that no inmate approved for clemency under the recent exercise of the President’s power of prerogative of mercy has been released from custody. “The process remains at the final administrative stage, which includes a standard review to ensure that all names and recommendations fully comply with established legal and procedural requirements before any instrument of release is issued.

“It is important to note that the last stage of the exercise, after approval by the Council of State, is the issuance of the instrument for the implementation of the decision concerning each beneficiary. This stage affords an opportunity for a final look at the list for remedial purposes, if any, before the instrument is forwarded to the Controller-General of Corrections for necessary action.

“This verification process is part of the standard protocol and reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and due diligence. “The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice appreciates the public’s vigilance and constructive feedback, which continue to strengthen institutional integrity.

Public engagement is always welcome, as it demonstrates that Nigerians care deeply about justice and good governance. “There is no delay in the process; it is simply following the law to the letter to ensure that only those duly qualified benefit from the President’s mercy. As soon as all legal and procedural checks are concluded, the public will be duly informed. The rule of law does not rush; it ensures fairness”.

SERAP’s proposition

In the wake of the outrage that trailed the state pardon granted the two convicted former Governors, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, by former President Muhammadu Buhari, a rights group, the SocioEconomic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had sought for an amendment of Section 175 of the Constitution which empowers the president to grant pardon.

The group said the amendment is aimed at curbing arbitrary exercise of the power of prerogative of mercy by the president. In a petition to Buhari signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP sought for the immediate withdrawal of the pardon by the president, saying it constitutes an interference in the exercise of judicial power.

The organization also called on the president to propose a constitutional amendment to the National Assembly to reform the provisions on the exercise of the prerogative of mercy to make it more transparent, consistent and compatible with Nigeria’s international anti-corruption obligations. SERAP argued that the constitutional power of prerogative of mercy ought not to be an instrument of impunity, saying Impunity for corruption will continue as long as influential politicians escape justice for their crimes.

The petition reads: “The pardon power ought to be exercised in a manner that is consistent with the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], particularly, the provisions on oath of office by public officers, and Section 15[5] which requires your government to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power. Indeed, the presidential pardon power must be exercised in good faith, and in line with the provisions of Chapter 4 of the Nigerian Constitution on fundamental rights.

“The pardon is clearly inconsistent and incompatible with the requirements of the Nigerian Constitution, and the country’s international obligations including under the UN Convention against Corruption. “Presidential pardon for corruption cases is inconsistent with the rule of law, and the public interest, as it undermines the principle of equality before the law. It will undermine public confidence in your government’s fight against corruption, and the justice system.

“While there is no doubt that Section 175 of the Constitution vests wide discretionary power in the Nigerian president to grant pardon it does not stipulate the conditions under which such power should be exercised. “However, when Section 15(5) of the Constitution is read together with the oath, it would seem to impose some ethical conditions on you to ensure that the exercise of the discretionary power of prerogative of mercy is not such that it will encourage corruption or impunity of perpetrators”.

Lawyers speak

In his comments, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, said whoever is granting clemency must do so with concerns for the general good in order not to abuse the privilege. Ahamba said: “The power to grant pardon is available in every country, it’s not a bad power, but whoever is exercising it must do it with some concerns for the general good.

The power is not expected to be used in a manner that can hurt the people, like in this present case. “The general opinion is that the president has not done it properly this time around and I think that is no reason to change the law. This is because when you change it, you will still need people to manage it. If the mindset of these people is the same with that of the president, the changes to the law will not bring any positive result. So, we can only pray that those who practice the laws do so in accordance with the intentions behind the law.

“If we keep changing every laws because of bad decisions, then no law will remain in the country. As at now, it is difficult to write a book on Nigeria’s Constitutional law because of numerous changes. However, if the constitutional amendment is narrowed down to say, those that were convicted of corruption should not be granted pardon, it would be okay.

But, the question is, how will this change come into effect? Is it not through the legislature? Do you have a reliable legislature in this country? This is the problem and we are really in a tight corner. “I hold the view that the legislature is even more important than the executive. A responsible legislature will ensure a responsive executive.

But, an irresponsible legislature encourages bad governance”. A rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), while speaking via a statement called on the Federal Government to withdraw and re-examine the list of 175 persons recommended for pardon by President Bola Tinubu. The statement reads: “Following the recommendation of the Prerogative of Mercy Committee headed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi SAN, President Bola Tinubu recently granted pardon to 175 persons convicted for various offences.

“It is indisputable that the President is empowered by virtue of Section 175 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to exercise the grant of pardons, reprieves, and commutations of sentences to persons convicted of any offence created by an Act of the National Assembly.

“The list of pardonees includes convicted politically exposed persons, drug addicts and barons, armed robbers, and terrorists, as well as persons convicted for contravening state offences like culpable homicide, murder, obtaining by false pretences. “The Federal Government should withdraw and review the list of pardonees without any delay in the interest of justice and national morality.

“In particular, the Prerogative of Mercy Committee should recommend to state governors to consider granting pardon to the persons who were convicted of state offences in the list of pardonees in accordance with Section 212 of the Nigerian Constitution”.

In his submissions, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Joseph Nwobike, was opposed to any constitutional amendment that will curtail the power of prerogative of mercy. The silk said: “The fuss about the recent reports relating to the pardon granted to a number of Nigerians by the President and Commander-inChief is unnecessary.

he provisions of Section 175 (1) of the Constitution of the FRN grants the President the power to pardon or remit sentences in respect of federal offences. Section 175(2) permits the President to exercise such powers in consultation with the Council of States.

“The net effect of the powers conferred on the President in this respect is that he possesses the discretion to determine the yardstick to be applied in exercising his powers. I do not subscribe to the proposition that the powers conferred on the president and the governors in this respect should be amended to align with other factors.

“In my view, once executive powers are effectively curtailed, the objective will be defeated. In any event, what amounts to international best practices change from jurisdiction to another and from time to time.

The powers are prerogative in substance and to subject it to other conditions will be counter productive. “As we have seen in the United States in recent times, Presidents Biden and Trump have granted pardons to political and social supporters.

The powers are prerogative in substance and to subject it to other conditions will be counter productive

We should, therefore, not undermine the executive powers of the governors and the president in the guise of pursuing objectives that are incompatible with the imperatives of the discretionary powers conceived in the Constitution”. Speaking in the same vein, a Lagos-based lawyer, Ige Asemudara, was also against constitutional amendment, saying it is more desirable that power of prerogative of mercy be applied appropriately.

“I do not think we need to amend the Constitution because of the kind of convicts the president just granted clemency. We only need presidents who know how to exercise powers and discretion appropriately. “Sometimes, you get embarrassed when our leaders act, but I can assure you, it is not the law that is faulty. It is who our leaders are. “In truth, there is no category of convict who cannot be granted clemency or pardon. That is why it is called Perogative of Mercy.

To use the christian phrase, mercy pravails over judgement. “Whilst it is admitted that it is within the president’s perogative to grant mercy to whom he thinks fit, it is also important that such pardon alligns with policies, national psycho-social expectations and principles.

The optics are bad. So, let’s work hard to get leaders who will make great decisions that allign with the expectations and aspirations of majority of Nigerians”, Asemudara said. In his views, a senior lawyer, Emmanuel Umahi Ekwe, said a national conversation shouid begin around the reformation of Section 175.

Ekwe said: “There is no doubt that Section 175 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) vests in the President the prerogative of mercy — a power that allows for the grant of pardon, respite or substitution of punishment to convicted persons. This provision, in itself, is not problematic, as it reflects the compassionate dimension of governance and the acknowledgment that justice, in its truest form, should balance punishment with mercy where circumstances warrant.

“However, the concern presently being expressed by many Nigerians is both legitimate and timely. The exercise of the prerogative of mercy must be guided by principles of transparency, fairness, and public interest. Where it appears to favour persons convicted of serious crimes such as murder, large-scale corruption, or drug trafficking, without any clear or compelling explanation, it sends a deeply troubling signal to citizens and to the international community.

It risks undermining the integrity of the justice system, eroding public confidence, and weakening the moral foundation of the government’s anticorruption stance. “Nigeria, as a signatory to several international instruments against corruption and transnational crime, bears the responsibility of ensuring that its internal policies and practices do not contradict its global commitments. The arbitrary or opaque use of clemency power can therefore raise questions about our commitment to accountability, deterrence, and the rule of law.

“It is, therefore, appropriate that a national conversation begins around reforming Section 175—not necessarily to abolish the power of pardon, but to structure it. The Constitution could be amended to require that recommendations for clemency be made only after a transparent, evidence-based review by an independent advisory body composed of credible representatives from the judiciary, civil society, and relevant justice sector institutions.

This will ensure that the exercise of mercy is consistent, justifiable, and reflective of public conscience. “Ultimately, the prerogative of mercy should remain an instrument of justice—not an escape route for the powerful or privileged. True leadership is measured not only by the ability to show compassion, but by the courage to ensure that such compassion strengthens rather than weakens the rule of law”.

Corroborating Ekwe’s submissions, a public interest lawyer, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, noted that the prerogative of mercy is a constitutional power intended to serve justice with compassion, not to subvert it. “While Section 175 of the Constitution vests the president with this discretion, and Section 212 vests governors with the same discretion, its exercise must inspire public confidence, not outrage.

“When clemency extends to those convicted of corruption or grave offences, it undermines the moral and legal foundations of accountability. “I therefore support calls for reform that would subject the process to greater transparency and objective criteria, ensuring that mercy aligns with public values and our international commitments against impunity and corruption”, Mahmud said. In his comments, a rights activist, Kabir Akingbolu, said the president has failed to apply the power of prerogative of mercy appropriately.

Akingbolu said: “Looking at the list critically, every right thinking individuals will know that the president has just mess up the country’s image. How can someone convicted of embezzling billions of naira be pardoned? Drug barons were also pardoned.

How? The lady who killed her husband in Kano was also pardoned. The man was just wasted. “What kind of image are we giving the country abroad with this kind of action? How can investors come to Nigeria under this kind of arrangement?

We don’t behave as if we are in a democracy. We behave as if we are living in the 12th century. It’s so unfortunate and sad that hardened criminals can be pardoned like this by the president. It will be a disappointment if this is the path that the president want to take us, it’s a shame. It’s not good for our image and it is too bad.