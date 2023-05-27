How To Create Cosy Guest Bedroom

As a host, the comfort and welfare of your guests should be your priority. The room they stay in plays a big role in their comfort. It is always a luxury when you’re able to offer your guests their own bedroom; the room should feel luxurious. This means providing a comfortable bed, designing the room in such a way cosy manner to show that time and effort was made in the decorating of the room. Here are few tips make the guest room cosy.

Make the bed cosy

To make the room cosy and calm, invest in good mattress and fluffy pillows. Cover the mattress with white sheets, pillowcases and a nice throw blanket. This makes your guests comfortable and sleep better at night. Don’t skip extra pillows.

Add plants and fresh flowers

An easy way to make a room feel livelier and cosier is to add a touch of nature. These can be flowers, plants, and tree trunks. You can hang these plants on the wall or a little plant pot at the corner of the room. This can help the visitors feel connected with the outdoors. It gives a nice touch to the room.

Provide a bedside table

Bedside table makes the room more functional for the guests by providing them with enough storage area for their things. It can play a role in allowing your guest to settle down and get comfortable. The table can be used for so many things like keeping a glass of water, setting down a book, phone, or a lampshade. Keep a phone charger in the room for your guests.

Give your guests lightning options

Lighting always has a good impact on the mood of people. If the lights in the room are bright, the guests will feel happy. When the lights are dim, it is give your guests have the option to choose the lights they want to put on. To accomplish this, make sure there is a primary bright light that lights up the mood. Floor lamps that allow them to lower the lights if need be. Pay attention to the colour temperature of each light in the room so you won’t end up mismatching the lights in the room.