How to Be Full Representative Image of God

Text: Genesis 1:26-28; Genesis 2:7; Acts 10:38; Isaiah 9:6; John 14:27; Matthew 5:13- 16. Genesis 1:26. “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth” Genesis 2:7. “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul”.

Acts 10:38. “How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him”. God wants you to be his full representative as an image of God on the earth. You are to perform some duties on the earth as if He is the one. God has given you everything you need to be a full representative image of God. What you need is to take your place as His image anywhere that you find yourself. All these are to the glory of God.

How can I be a full representative image of God?

1. To be an agent of peace. Isaiah 9:6; John 14:27; Hebrews 12:14; Matthew 5:9. You need to be a peacemaker but not a troublemaker. God is an embodiment of peace therefore you must embrace peace anywhere you find yourself

2. Embracing Christ’s love. You need to love your neighbour as yourself. You must shun hatred. You must love and be loved. John 3:16; Mat- thew 22:37-40

3. Doing good to others. Acts 10:38. You must always do good to others. Do what you want others to do to you.

4. Be a problem solver: Romans 8:19. You need to be a Problem Solver/Solution Provider. Genesis 41:12-14. Don’t create problems for others but solve problems for others.

5. Be a salt. Matthew 5:13. We need to be a salt anywhere you find your- self. Live an impactful life. Add values to the life of others.

6. Let your light shine. Matthew 5:14-16; Isaiah 60:1-3. We need to be a light in the darkness of this world. Let your light shine in this world that is full of darkness.

7. Be an agent of multiplication. Genesis 1:28. You must be an Agent of multiplication , expansion and fruitfulness. You must bear good fruit to the Kingdom of God. Glory to God for His plans for us on the surface of the earth. You need to fully represent Him as His Own Image on the earth by doing the Aforementioned points.

Prayer points:

1. I will represent God well in my generation in Jesus Name.

2. I am an agent of peace in Jesus Name.

3. I received the grace to do good to others in Jesus Name.

4. I am a problem solver in Jesus Name.