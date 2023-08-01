‘How to attract share of $700bn renewable energy need’

Nigeria needs to activate and market viable deals that will attract investors to commit to bringing in their capital into the country if it wants to attract its share of the $700 billion needed for Africa. This is the position espoused by Renewable Explorer/General Manager, Renewables, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, Mr Omotayo Hassan, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, while highlighting what Nigeria should do. He stated that it was imperative for the country to continue to develop its market through the entire value chain from generation to transmission to distribution. He noted that as Nigeria continues to develop the market, additional capital will flow into the country.

Recall that Standard Bank Group Limited recently said Africa would need more than $700 billion in finance over the next decade to develop renewable power and mines to extract the metals required for the green energy transition. The bank also said that Africa’s financial institutions would not be able to provide even half of that and that most of the money would need to come from investors from elsewhere. For Nigeria, to therefore, attract its share of the financing, it must appreciate that bankable and viable deals will attract investors into the market and will in turn allow the market to develop significantly.

Hassan said: “I will focus on Nigeria as the $700bn is for the continent of Africa and not just Nigeria. The Energy Transition Office is looking to secure $10bn in financing commitments for the implementation of the Energy Transition Plan. “Further to this, there has been a significant amount of capital flow into Nigeria for the expansion of the transmission infrastructure in Nigeria. Nigeria has to continue to develop its market through the entire value chain from generation to transmission to distribution. As we continue to develop the market, additional capital will flow into the market.

“On the generation side, developers are ready to invest in Nigeria and continue to engage with the government agencies but the deals have to be viable for the investors to commit to bringing in their capital into the country. Bankable and viable deals will attract investors into the market and will in turn allow the market to develop significantly.” He stated that there was need to ensure good implementation of the policies that will address Nigeria’s Energy Transition plan. To achieve this, he noted that the Energy Transition Plan had been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and that an Energy Transition Implementation Working Group has been set up. He pointed out that further to this, Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) were supporting the implementation of the Energy Transition Plan.

According to him, the group’s role includes, but not limited to, ensuring that there is a fair and equitable energy transition for Nigeria. Hassan said: “As you know, we are an oil-producing country and there is the constant reminder that as a country, we need to develop our country, its people and its infrastructure using the resources we have. “We currently have 75 per cent gas generation in Nigeria and 25 per cent hydro generation with no renewable power on the grid. It is important to state that climate change is real and we need some solar power generation on our grid. We are in Sub Sahara Africa where we have sun in huge abundance which is the natural resource that powers solar The renewable energy professional said that the Federal Government of Nigeria needs to work with development partners, the Energy Transition Group implementation working group and development finance institutions and all the power sector stakeholders to develop bankable commercial agreements that will allow for the development of a viable renewable electricity market.

He stated that there had been concerns about how to guarantee monthly payments, termination payments etc for renewable power developers and the issue has mostly been around the government of Nigeria not willing to provide sovereign guarantees. He expressed a strong belief that there were other solutions for guarantees for developers in the renewable space that will not require the sovereign and that these options have to be explored as this is required for the market to develop.

He stated that certain measures and strategies needed to be activated and implemented to develop renewable power in Nigeria and to ensure that Nigeria includes renewable power in its energy mix. He advised that an integrated longterm policy should be developed in coordination with all the different stakeholders in the electricity market. He cautioned that developing and implementing an integrated long-term policy requires strong coordination among all the sector stakeholders.

He said that insufficient investment in transmission has curtailed the network’s capacity to transport power, contributing to the fact that less than 33 per cent of the installed capacity is usable today. According to him, the continued misalignment of risk allocation in the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) is a huge deterrent to investors in the electricity market. He also said that investors cannot carry transmission risk as currently proposed. He advised that the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) must provide the requisite guarantees for power offtake and in the unfortunate event of a termination.

To the extent that investors are investing in the market in USD, he advised that there must be foreign exchange protection provided to the investors or the Independent Power Project (IPP). He also advised that contracts must be respected where monthly payments are made as at when due and default is avoided as best as possible. Hassan said: “A framework that allows market-based mechanisms for bilateral deals between generators, and off-takers will be required if grid-based solar is to take off.

The following are key critical issues that must be addressed for utilityscale on-grid investment to progress in Nigeria are: “Bankability of commercial agreement: PPA with fair and balanced risk allocation, payments guarantee, and termination guarantees, foreign exchange protection and transmission risk to be carried by the operator of the grid or the Federal Government of Nigeria. “Clear and concise regulatory framework for the renewable investors. Refurbish / increase the capacity of the transmission infrastructure to enhance system stability and ensure that the grid can dispatch generation at a lower cost while increasing the supply. “Removal of import duties on solar components, inverters, batteries and other renewable power equipment.”